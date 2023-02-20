The long-awaited demolition of the old St. Albans Junior High School building on Kanawha Terrace in the city is finally seeing new, forward momentum.
This comes on the heels of the St. Albans Building and Zoning Department adding eight more demolitions last week to the already 30 dilapidated properties being torn down, removing blight from the St. Albans community.
The most recent milestone for the Junior High project came on Jan. 27, when the St. Albans City Council passed a resolution to acquire the property. The move was a long-awaited victory for Mayor Scott James, who has made the demolition of the Junior High and other dilapidated structures in the city a key initiative of his administration.
"This has been a long time coming," James said. "But we're finally making progress, and I couldn't be more excited about the future of this area."
Since then, James, along with St. Albans Building and Zoning official Marshall Chaney, has secured further funding for the project through an EPA Region 3 Brownsfield Assessment Grant. The grant will go toward proper asbestos testing and provide assistance with design and revitalization plans once the property has been properly demolished and cleared of debris.
Within a few weeks, the City of St. Albans will begin removing approximately 5,000 tires that have been stored inside the building by the former tenant, an essential step in ensuring that all safety standards and measures are met before demolition can begin.
Once the interior has been cleared of the tires, the asbestos testing will begin, conducted by the Thrasher Group, who will then provide testing results, clearing the way for the abatement process to begin.
After the proper abatement of harmful asbestos has been completed and the interior of the building is clear of all hazards, the project will then be scheduled for demolition with the contractor.
The EPA Region 3 Brownsfield Assessment Grant will also assist with the design and revitalization of the property once demolition has been completed. Although no definitive plans have been made for the property, the City of St. Albans will let the community know its plans.
"With this help from this EPA grant and other city funding sources, the city is continuing to move forward with its plans while not creating an extra financial burden for the city or its taxpayers," said Chaney.
Although the most recently awarded $540,000 from the West Virginia Department of Environment Protection grant program, Ready. Set. Demo., cannot be used toward the Junior High project at this time, the city is excited for the Junior High building to be included in the overall progress in cleaning up blight and moving St. Albans forward.
Sadly, the demolition will end what was once an integral part of St. Albans' history but has since become an eyesore for residents who have had enough of its blighted state over recent years. There is now renewed hope that this project's final stages will finally come to fruition as it begins its long-awaited journey toward completion.