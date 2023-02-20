Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

sajuniorhigh
Buy Now

Progress is being made toward the demolition of the St. Albans Junior High School structure on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Photo courtesy City of St. Albans

The long-awaited demolition of the old St. Albans Junior High School building on Kanawha Terrace in the city is finally seeing new, forward momentum.

This comes on the heels of the St. Albans Building and Zoning Department adding eight more demolitions last week to the already 30 dilapidated properties being torn down, removing blight from the St. Albans community.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you