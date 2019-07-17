Diane Tarantini: Saving face

A few years back, to bless my oldest child, I drove her Honda Civic to the car wash down the street.
So there I was, popping quarters into the pay-to-vacuum machine, crashing her floor mats together like cymbals, then enthusiastically Q-Tipping her coin holder slots. Soon after, a 20-something boy parked next to me.
When the vacuum’s roar petered out, he sauntered over. “’Sup?”
I pointed to myself. “You talking to me?” When he nodded, I proceeded to tell him I was spiffing up my daughter’s car before she headed back to college.
He backed away slowly. “Cool. Take it easy. Ma’am.”
Later that night I told the story to my girls.
My younger daughter wrinkled her nose. “Ew! That makes you a cougar.”
“Actually, this is good news,” my older girl told her. “It means we’ll age well.”
To do just that — age well — I’ve been collecting anti-aging tips for years. If you’re interested, read on.
Next time you change your sheets, slip your pillow into something a little more comfortable. Namely, a satin pillowcase. According to an article in the Huffington Post, cotton and flannel tend to pull at your skin.
That same article also recommends sleeping on your back since sleeping on your stomach or side can lead to wrinkles.
To flush out toxins and plump up cells, guzzle water. I drink at least one quart a day and I’m trying to work up to two. To improve the taste, drip in two to four drops of essential oil. I like lemon.
When you sip cold drinks, if you’re prone to vertical lines around your mouth, don’t use a straw. Repetitive pursing produces wrinkles. Which is one of the reasons smoking makes you look older.
Eat quality food. Jessica Wu, M.D., a dermatologist and author of “Feed Your Face,” says, “There’s a growing body of research showing that diet really does affect your complexion. What you eat can affect your hormone balance, cause acne and create or lessen inflammation, which is associated with skin aging.”
Whiten your teeth. According to TheDailyMail.com, whiter teeth can make you look five years younger. If, like me, you love coffee, tea or red wine, chances are those beverages have discolored your teeth. Teeth whitening strips are available in the dental section of your drug store or Walmart.
Speaking of red wine, excessive drinking is a no-no. “Alcohol is actually one of the worst, most aggressive compounds to destroy your skin,” says New York nutritionist Jairo Rodriguez, in an article on Vogue.com. If you’re not ready to cut alcohol out altogether, Rodriguez suggests cutting back “to once or twice a week — the lower the intake, the lower the damage to your skin.”
Each night, make sure to remove your makeup, wash your face and apply a quality face cream. I skip eye cream, because multiple sources say eye cream is simply facial moisturizer in a smaller container sold at a much higher price.
In my opinion, since your cleanser is only on your face for a few seconds, it doesn’t need to cost a million dollars. Another way to save money is to use olive oil to remove eye make-up. I’ve done this more than a dozen years with no ill effect.
My top beauty tip is to protect your skin from the sun. When our kids were younger and we went to the pool every day in the summer, hyperpigmentation spots showed up on my cheekbones. Which is why I upped my SPF number. And added a wide-brimmed hat. And made sure I always wore cute sunglasses. Thankfully, the dark spots disappeared.
If you want more skincare recommendations, check out the post titled “Saving Face” on my blog: dianetarantini.com.