Diane Tarantini: That's Italian

My husband loves to tell the story of the first time I made spaghetti for him. We were in college at the time.
“This is salsa,” he blurted, after taking a couple of bites.
Thinking back, he was right. It was all tomatoes and vegetables. No meat, no meatballs. I didn’t know any better. Because I’m more Irish than anything.
Tony, on the other hand, is 100% Italian. His father relocated to this country when he was 8 years old. His mother was born to Italian immigrants here in West Virginia.
Flash forward a few months to when Tony ate dinner at our house in Huntington. My mother also thought it would be great to serve Tony spaghetti. With box pasta and sauce made from French’s Italian Spaghetti sauce mix. Again, there were no meat chunks and no meatballs. Only saucy ground beef and sliced mushrooms.
When we married, Tony’s parents gave us a food processor, a pasta machine and the family recipes for real Italian spaghetti sauce and meatballs. I’m going to share the recipes with you so that even if you’re not pure Italian, you can cook like you are.
Mangia!
Traditional Spaghetti Sauce
1-2 lbs. beef chuck roast, cut in 1-inch chunks
1-2 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 (12 oz.) can of tomato paste
1 (6 oz.) can of tomato paste
1 (15 oz.) can of tomato sauce
1 (8 oz.) can of tomato sauce
Water (see below for amounts)
1 small whole onion, peeled
3-5 cloves garlic, peeled and pressed
½ t. basil
½ t. oregano
1 bay leaf
1 whole hot pepper
Salt and pepper to taste.
In a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat, brown the beef chunks in olive oil.
To the pot, add all of the tomato paste and sauce.
Fill each empty can with water and add it to the pot. Stir well to remove the tomato paste lumps.
Add the onion, garlic, basil, oregano and bay leaf. Stir well.
Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered for 1½ hours. Stir occasionally. If using the hot pepper, drop it into the pot now. Also add the meatballs (recipe below).
Cook partially covered for 1½ hours more. Add salt and pepper to taste. I always start with one teaspoon of each and work my way up.
Italian Meatballs
1 lb. of ground beef (or turkey, venison, buffalo, etc.)
1/2-3/4 c. bread crumbs or oats
2 T. water
1 egg, beaten
1 t. salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Minced parsley (optional)
1 small onion, minced
1 clove garlic, minced.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In medium bowl, combine all ingredients and stir.
Form into 2-inch balls and place on a baking sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes. Add to sauce after 1½ hours.
Notes:
Consider doubling the meatball recipe since everyone loves meatballs!
To serve, top a generous mound of cooked pasta with sauce, a meatball or three and freshly grated Italian cheese — Parmesan or Romano is nice.
I freeze the leftovers by dividing the remaining meatballs, then the sauce, equally among freezer-safe containers.