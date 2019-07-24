Diane Tarantini: Think twice before you give advice

Countless times over the years, my husband, Tony, has shared his advice-giving protocol with me. “When people ask for my opinion, I say, “Do you want me to tell you the truth or what you want to hear?’”
Lots of people ask Tony’s opinion. Usually guys hoping to move up in the world of football officiating. Tony can watch film of them officiating and instantly know how they can improve.
“Don’t backpedal. Try not to get beat to the end zone.” Or the thing no one wants to hear: “It would help if you lost 20 pounds.”
According to Tony, there are a couple of reasons people don’t listen to advice, even when they ask for it.
Many people believe they’re already doing something the right way. And yet, you don’t know what you don’t know until you learn what you don’t know.
Some people are scared to try a new way of doing something. What if they fail? And other people are so prideful, they’re not truly interested in anyone else’s advice.
Because I’ve experienced a few advice-giving catastrophes, Tony volunteered to help me think through situations where I plan to give people helpful hints.
With one friend, I drafted an email to her using “The Sandwich Method” of communication. Say something nice, give advice, say something nice.
Tony vetoed my letter. “Have this conversation in person. You don’t want anything in writing to come back and bite you in the butt. Not with that particular woman.”
Through the years, my mother and I experienced a lot of conflict. Often when she exasperated me, I’d pen a letter to her. Almost always, after Tony read my words, he’d sigh and say, “If it was me, I’d have this talk face-to-face.”
If you decide to send a potentially volatile email or letter, don’t be in a rush. Think about the situation. Sleep on it. Pray about it. Consider what will happen if you do send the note. What will happen if you don’t?
A couple of the notes Tony OK’ed for me, I never sent. Sometimes simply writing down your thoughts then throwing away the paper, helps a whole lot. It’s like tapping the safety-valve gizmo rocking on a pressure cooker.
There’s another reason to withhold advice. Often when people bring you their problem, they don’t want your counsel. They just want you to listen. Maybe all they need is a murmured, “I’m very sorry you’re going through this. It must be hard.” Or a hug.
In the Bible, James, the brother of Jesus, gave great advice. He recommended we should be “… quick to listen and slow to speak.” Some people would say that’s why we have two ears and one mouth.
When asked for your opinion or advice, try Tony’s response. Or find yourself a Tony of your own.