Auditions for "Dinerland," a new play by Dan Kehde, will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.Roles are available for 12 actors ages 13 to 60. Cold readings will be provided."Dinerland" will be presented on the Elk City Playhouse stage Sept. 22-24 and 29-30.