dinerland
Auditions for "Dinerland," a new play by Dan Kehde, will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.

Roles are available for 12 actors ages 13 to 60. Cold readings will be provided.

