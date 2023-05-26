Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cdb
Buy Now

The Charleston Dirty Birds’ 2023 home opener is slated for May 9 against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are supporting the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council through the ninth annual Ks for Kids program this season, a triple play to benefit the longtime girls' organization financially.

Ks for Kids is a joint partnership between Highmark West Virginia and the Dirty Birds in which Highmark West Virginia donates $5 for every strikeout thrown by a Charleston Dirty Birds pitcher at GoMart Ballpark this season.

Recommended for you