Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are supporting the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council through the ninth annual Ks for Kids program this season, a triple play to benefit the longtime girls' organization financially.
Ks for Kids is a joint partnership between Highmark West Virginia and the Dirty Birds in which Highmark West Virginia donates $5 for every strikeout thrown by a Charleston Dirty Birds pitcher at GoMart Ballpark this season.
“Through our annual Ks for Kids program, Highmark West Virginia and Charleston Dirty Birds have the unique opportunity to partner with community-based nonprofit initiatives that positively impact our youth,” said Highmark West Virginia President Jim Fawcett in a release. “We are pleased to support Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council this year, as they learn the foundations of community, health, and leadership that will set them up for successful futures in the Mountain State.”
Working in partnership with more than 2,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 5,500 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide.
"We are honored to be part of Highmark West Virginia’s 2023 Ks for Kids program,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, in the release. “This funding will go directly toward programming to benefit our Girl Scouts in their personal development as future leaders of our great state.”
This is the ninth year that Highmark West Virginia has partnered with the Minor League baseball organization as part of the Ks for Kids program. Since 2014, more than $20,000 has been awarded through Ks for Kids to local, community-based organizations. A check presentation will take place on the field during a game later this summer.
“With this year’s unveiling of the new Toni Stone mural at the ballpark on Opening Night and the introduction of our first ever 'Women Making a Difference Night' on July 20, the 2023 season is a great time to team up with our region’s Girl Scouts through the Black Diamond Council,” Charleston Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea said in the release. “The Dirty Birds are pleased to team up with Highmark West Virginia to benefit Girl Scouts who may grow up to be women who are pioneers like Toni Stone or who will make a difference in so many ways in our community and beyond.”
The 2023 Charleston Dirty Birds play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a partner league of Major League Baseball. The baseball season and Ks for Kids will continue through Sunday, Sept. 17.