The West Virginia Disability History Essay Contest Committee has announced the return of the Disability History Week in West Virginia Essay Contest for 2024 consideration and prizes.
The Disability History Essay Contest coincides with West Virginia Disability History Week, which is observed during the third week of October, and it is open to all high school seniors in the state.
"This annual contest is designed to reinforce Disability History Week in West Virginia and provide West Virginia high school seniors with an opportunity to share their knowledge of the Disability Rights Movement and what they have learned about disability issues in their community, showcase their writing skills and perhaps to earn some money," West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council Executive Director Jerry Boyko said in a release.
All high schools in the state will receive entry forms for the essay contest in coming weeks, Boyko added in the release. For judging purposes, entries will be divided through six districts with a possible first and second place winner in each district, plus an overall state winner. The authors of the winning essays will receive an award certificate, an engraved and personalized key chain and a check for the amount of their award. The state winner will receive $3,250 for his or her essay, while district first place winners will receive $1,750 each and the second place winners will receive $1,000 each.
The winners and their essays will be featured in the Special Edition issue of the IL Edge, the WVSILC’s quarterly newsletter.
For further information regarding the essay contest, visit wvsilc.org/essay-contest. More information about the contest and the WVI is also available by contacting WVSILC Executive Director Jerry Boyko at 304-766-4624 or going to the agency website, wvsilc.org.
Established in 2012, the Disability History Essay Contest is a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services, West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council and State Rehabilitation Council, with cooperation from the West Virginia Department of Education.
The 2023 essay contest winner was Lingjian Zheng, a graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Madison Smith, a Sissonville High School graduate, placed second in the District One division for 2023.
In 2021, the state winner was Hannah Casey, a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School. Other state winners in the area include Blake Huffman, Winfield High School (2015) and Lindsey Beane, Hurricane High School (2016). Area District One winners in recent years include Riverside High School graduates Neveah Ellington and Rylee Vealey, George Washington High graduates John Ward and Maya Cummings, Capital High School graduates Patience Kascic and Jamie Lynn Vermillon, Winfield High graduate Annalee Raines, and Hurricane High graduate Taylor Walroth.
National Disability History Week in West Virginia was established in 2006 by the West Virginia Legislature. National Disability History Month is observed each October.
Freedom Car Show
Based in Dunbar, the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will also sponsor the inaugural Freedom Car Show this fall. The show will feature vehicles with accessible equipment on display and exhibit at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston from noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14. Also scheduled is entertainment by local music groups 5 Star Rebellion and Relative Obscurity, as well as vendors, first responders, games, a 50/50 raffle, and other attractions.
Proceeds from the event will be used exclusively toward vehicle modifications for people with disabilities.
For additional information about the Freedom Car Show, including sponsorship and vendor opportunities, call 304-766-4624 or email wvsilc@wvsilc.org. Car show registration forms are posted at wvsilc.org/car-registration.