wvilsc

The West Virginia Disability History Essay Contest Committee has announced the return of the Disability History Week in West Virginia Essay Contest for 2024 consideration and prizes.

The Disability History Essay Contest coincides with West Virginia Disability History Week, which is observed during the third week of October, and it is open to all high school seniors in the state.

