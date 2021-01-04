Roller skaters and dancers of all skill levels are invited to step back to the Seventies, step lively, and get down and boogie at an Disco Late Night Skate event this weekend at Skateland of Campbells Creek.
The throwback musical and fashion affair at 421 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston is scheduled for 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Jan. 9. Admission will be $10 per person, which includes skate rental; non-skaters — such as parents supervising or assisting their children — will be admitted at no charge.
As well as sparking this weekend’s deejay-fueled disco inferno, the rink offers skating to the public on most Friday and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. Typically, the first Saturday of the month features a Late Night Skate theme with a few additional hours to circle the track (this Saturday’s Late Night Skate event was bumped to the second Saturday of this month due to New Year’s Day falling on a Friday last week, Roy said). Previous Late Night Skate music and dress themes have included Kings of Rock, Country Music Night, and ‘80s and ‘90s Night. The rink has two levels, frequently with a separate deejay spinning music on each.
The longtime rink reopened in early October after a months-long COVID-19 hiatus.
“We were closed for seven months last year,” Skateland of Campbells Creek owner David Roy said last week. “We could have reopened on May 30, but I wanted to put safety before money. We took classes at the health department and went strictly by the guidelines. We’re at 50% capacity, which means we can only have as many as 142 people at a time. That’s made it rough. We hate to turn anybody away, but, one, I don’t want to make anybody sick, and two, I don’t want Skateland to be shut down for not complying with the rules.”
As such, Roy said, masks are mandatory wear at the rink now and tables have been spaced according to social distancing guidelines. Stations equipped with medical-grade hand sanitizer are set up throughout the rink as well.
“I’m doing everything I can to give the kids some bit of normalcy of life,” Roy said.
The Campbells Creek facility was once the gymnasium of the grade school Roy attended in his youth. Today, he works full time, as does his wife, a nurse, and they purchased the rink 18 years ago as a part-time venture to keep roller skating available as a family pastime in the Kanawha Valley, he said.
“I used to work at the Skateland on Chesterfield Avenue in Kanawha City,” Roy said. “It shut down in 1992 and later Derrick’s Roller Arena in North Charleston closed. We bought the school at auction and opened it as a small, Mom-and-Pop skating rink.”
For updates and additional information, visit the Skateland of Campbells Creek Facebook page or call 304-925-4939.