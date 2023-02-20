The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced dates and locations for 12, in-person public meetings on proposed hunting, trapping, and fishing regulations.
The public regulations meetings are scheduled at various locations around the state on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties are invited to attend and comment on proposed 2023 hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2024–2025 general hunting and trapping regulations and proposed 2024 fishing regulations.
“West Virginia’s hunting, fishing and outdoor community is incredible and we value their feedback at these open house-style meetings where folks can be part of making our state the best place for outdoor recreation,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion in an agency release. “This informal meeting style allows people to attend at their convenience during the scheduled meeting times, learn about proposed regulation changes, discuss these proposals with personnel from the Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement sections and comment on the proposed regulations and other wildlife-related issues.”
Written comments from the public on these proposed hunting, trapping, and fishing regulations also are encouraged. The proposals will be posted online before the meetings at WVDNR.gov. The deadline to submit written comments on proposed regulations is April 3. Anyone interested in attending the meetings scheduled in their areas should note these dates and locations: