The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced dates and locations for 12, in-person public meetings on proposed hunting, trapping, and fishing regulations.

The public regulations meetings are scheduled at various locations around the state on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties are invited to attend and comment on proposed 2023 hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2024–2025 general hunting and trapping regulations and proposed 2024 fishing regulations.

