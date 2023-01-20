Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

troutpic
Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

Earlier this month, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state.

“Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our natural resources, while also providing a fun and exciting outdoor activity for folks of all ages to enjoy,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion in an agency release. “Our state’s beautiful lakes, streams, and rivers are a true treasure and we hope first-time and experienced anglers alike can get out and cast a line this year.”

Source: W.Va. Division of Natural Resources

