South Charleston native and author/podcaster Matt Browning is working on a novel project away from his computer keyboard and monitor: bringing an independent bookstore into the heart of downtown South Charleston.
For its first chapter, Browning is hoping for a spring opening for Plot Twist Books, on property he and his business partner are pursuing on on D Street.
A 2004 West Virginia State University graduate who majored in Communications, Browning is the author of "Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia," the award-winning children's book "Chicks and the City" and "The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide." He is also the host of "The Bookstore Explorer" podcast, which he launched in July 2022. At roughly that same time, the chance to make a long-running dream of his a reality appeared in South Charleston.
"Through 'Bookstore Explorer,' I've visited bookstores for years -- it's a personal passion of mine," Browning explained. "Since I started doing the podcast every week, I've been talking to book sellers about how they started their own business. Owning a bookstore has always been a retirement dream, and when this opportunity came along, I thought, 'Do I really need to retire to do what I really want to do?'
"South Charleston's vibrant downtown is full of wonderful boutique shops, cafes, restaurants, antique stores, a theater and other small businesses," he said. "But there's one vital thing missing to make the community an ultimate shopping destination: a bookstore."
Browning envisions Plot Twist Books as a "quintessential neighborhood bookshop and gathering space. It will feature a blend of new and used books, from the latest new releases to vintage classics, as well as bookish gifts like candles, puzzles, and bookmarks."
Plot Twist Books will also provide a relaxed, centralized venue for author book signings, book club get-togethers, story hours, and, to appeal to an even wider audience, community meetings, workshops, and other civic events.
Browning will co-own Plot Twist Books with Brian Mann. An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help defray start-up costs for the bookstore. The flexible target goal is $20,000.
"We have some money already for this," Browning said, "but we've found starting a business comes with expenses you don't think about, money you need that adds up. We thought crowdfunding would be a way to bring the community in and help bring this idea to life."
Supporters can gain perks by donating to Plot Twist Books, he added, be it $1 or $1,000. Donor rewards include incentives such as store merchandise, membership in the book subscription club, honorary staff picks status, the opportunity to become a book seller for a day, and personalized bookshelf dedications to commemorate family members or others.
Browning said he and Mann are mirroring the crowdfunding efforts used by Booktenders, a Barbourville bookstore. "We asked if we could borrow some of their ideas, and they were fine with that."
While financial donations are needed and appreciated to open the Plot Twist Books doors (and keep them open for the steady flow of bibliophiles), Browning said donations of books are encouraged, as well, to stock the shelves and enhance the store's inventory. "We are always in search of high-quality books from a wide array of genres: fiction, non-fiction, children's, teen/young adult, biographies, classics, romance, horror, suspense, mystery, and others. We will consider just about anything, although we are not interested in things like old textbooks, encyclopedias, or books about outdated technology."
According to its Facebook page, Plot Twist Books will pick up local book donations if requested and reimburse shipping costs for mailed materials.
Browning, who now lives in Charleston, said he sees a stable future and consistent demand for independent bookstores in the 21st century. "Independent bookstores have always been sort of community hubs and gathering places. They have survived chain bookstores, Amazon, and the pandemic. Over probably the last four or five years, the numbers have been going up at bookstores -- and the number of bookstores out there. In West Virginia since the pandemic, we've lost three or four bookstores, but we've gained seven or eight."
And, he hopes, a ninth in South Charleston very soon.
To find out more about donating funds or books, email Browning at info@plottwistbooks.com or go to the Plot Twist Books page on Facebook. More information about Browning's books and his podcast are available at mattbrowningbooks.com.