September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and, since the inception of West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders in 2013, the group has worked to raise awareness, advocate and raise money to support children with cancer and their families in West Virginia.
The journey of West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders Co-Founder and President Kelly Wymer began when her daughter, Ali, was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2005, at age 6.
“When Ali finished treatment two years after diagnosis,” Wymer, a West Side resident, said in an April 2017 Charleston Gazette article, “I basically made a promise that we’re going to be out there in the public for these kids. Before social media, it was very difficult — you couldn’t meet or talk to other families going through the same things. Ali and I stayed connected with the hospital and got to know other families.”
And now, at age 22, Ali has chosen a career in health care.
Kelly Wymer, along with Co-Founder Marisa Skaff of South Charleston, board member Cheri White, advocate Ali Wymer, and the many volunteers, supporters, cancer moms and families around the state work diligently year-round supporting cancer kids and families.
During September, the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders’ goal is to raise money with various Facebook fundraisers created by supporters of the organization, Kelly Wymer said.
One fundraiser in progress on Facebook is in memory and in honor of Luke, the son of Elizabeth Carson, who died at age 5 from an incurable brain tumor on Feb. 20, 2017.
WV Kids Cancer Crusaders helped his mother before and after Luke’s death, and she has made it her mission to help other children with cancer and their families in the state by raising money through her Facebook page and a fundraiser called “Luke’s Legacy.”
“When you lose a child, it’s very hard to totally function,” said Charleston resident Carson last week. “I want to give back what was so graciously given us by them.
“When you fight cancer, you need a team behind you. Some days, you can’t do it on your own. You need people in your corner, rallying, and helping emotionally, spiritually, and financially,” Carson said.
She said Luke’s cancer treatments took them from West Virginia to medical facilities at Duke University and Cincinnati, resulting in thousands of dollars of hotel costs that the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders helped defray.
“When Luke was in the hospital in Cincinnati, he got so much mail and shared and donated the toys he got to the other kids on the floor,” Carson said. “That’s how we decided to get involved with the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic this year, many nonprofits are suffering and unable to have fundraisers, due to the social distancing guidelines. However, WV Kids Cancer Crusaders will still hold its annual online “Go Gold WV Campaign.” WV Kids Cancer Crusaders has chosen Wednesday, Sept. 9, as a day where the organization asks all West Virginians to wear gold apparel in recognition of the children the group supports and post their pictures on social media sites using the #GoGoldWV hashtag.
WV Kids Cancer Crusaders has participated in a yearly, national effort called Curefest for Childhood Cancer in Washington, D.C., every September as well. This year, the Curefest will be held virtually.
To get involved with the program this month, go to runsignup.com and join the Go Gold United for Childhood Cancer Virtual Challenge -– a Run/Walk event. All registration fees will be donated to West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders.
Also, Nautilus in Kanawha City will be hosting an outdoor “Spin For Hope” event during the month.
For more information regarding WV Kids Cancer Crusaders or to donate to the cause, visit www.wvkidscc.org or call Kelly Wymer at 304-951-9777 or Marisa Skaff at 304-389-7448.