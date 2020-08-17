The United Way of Central West Virginia's United We Rise 2021 annual fundraising campaign kicked off last week with a sweet, slam-dunk debut.
With support (and sugary, scrumptious supplies) from Krispy Kreme, Bigley Piggly Wiggly and Donut Connection, PPE-clad UWCWV officials and volunteers doled out donuts (and pledge cards) to drive-through donors and their passengers at the UWCWV headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Motorists coming to the site were asked to make a donation to the campaign and receive a donut in exchange for their gift, with no-touch, social distancing safety measures in effect.
“The annual campaign start signifies the fall push for awareness and funds needed to sustain the 31 partner agencies and in-house initiatives the organization supports year-round," UWCWV President Margaret O'Neal said. "Annual and workplace campaigns remain the lifeblood of all United Ways across the United States.
“Our campaign fundraisers will be limited, so getting the word out in new ways is important," O'Neal added. "We’ve had to get creative this year to offer workplaces virtual options to deliver our message. Bottom line, the need has never been greater. We urge those who can give to consider a donation to help their neighbors as the pandemic lingers.”
O'Neal said last week's six-and-a-half-hour drive-through collected more than $300 in donations. "And we gave out lots of information. We thought it was a super-good day."
In March, the UWCWV established a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to aid individuals and small businesses during the pandemic. Through donations received thus far this year, the agency has been able to provide grants totaling more than $117,000 to 32 nonprofit agencies in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay, and Logan counties.
"Since then, we've been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to identify needs, fill service gaps, and be a reliable source of assistance to our communities," O'Neal said. "We continue to deliver essential supplies to hundreds of families. We're still feeding thousands through food distribution events. We're keeping the lights on, water flowing, and families safely housed. We're providing reliable transportation to those in recovery."
O'Neal added that the UWCWV's WV 2-1-1 helpline continues to garner growing numbers of telephone calls and texts for information and referrals.
"And with the support of partner agencies," O'Neal said, "we're helping our most vulnerable populations with basic needs.
"We know that lack of housing, growing food insecurity, and systemic poverty all deserve a targeted response. The lack of financial literacy has left many adults behind. Those who need the most assistance are often unaware or unable to access services," she said.
The UWCWV headquarters is located at 1 United Way Square, at the corner of Smith and Court streets in Charleston. For more information about making donations or receiving services, call 304-340-3500 or go online to www.unitedwaycwv.org. Donations can also be made by texting "Recovery" to 313131.
School Supplies Donation Drives
Partnering with Element Federal Credit Union and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the UWCWV's second annual Back 2 School Supply Drive has also been scheduled for this month. The first donation event was slated to take place on Friday, Aug. 14, at the UWCWV offices. A second Back 2 School Supply Drive is scheduled for noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location at 1614 Second Ave. on the West Side.
School supplies that are requested and will be accepted at Saturday's collection include:
• Pencils
• Erasers
• Lined paper
• Printer paper
• Pens
• Colored pencils
• Highlighters
• Notebooks
• Scissors
• Glue
• Crayons
• Construction paper
• Index cards
• Small eraser boards
• White Board markers
• Rulers
• Jump ropes
• Soccer balls and kickballs
• Masks
• Baby wipes
• Hand sanitizer
• Juice boxes
• Bottled water
• Nonperishable healthy, allergy-free snacks.
Donated supplies donated will support the students of Bridgeview, Grandview and Richmond elementary schools.
Day of Caring
UWCWV has also scheduled its 15th annual Day of Caring, "United We Rise," for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Charleston.
"United We Rise" will feature a combination of virtual and onsite projects. Teams can be registered online at unitedwaycwv.org or by contacting UWCWV Community Services Director Lisa Hudnall at 304-340-3521 for more information.