The West Virginia Department of Education has announced that DuPont Middle School faculty member David Patrick is one of its 10 finalists for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.

Patrick is the choral director and general music teacher at DuPont Middle in Belle. A Riverside High School graduate, he earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Music Education degrees from Marshall University and has taught music for 10 years in Kanawha County.

