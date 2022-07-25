The West Virginia Department of Education has announced that DuPont Middle School faculty member David Patrick is one of its 10 finalists for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.
Patrick is the choral director and general music teacher at DuPont Middle in Belle. A Riverside High School graduate, he earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Music Education degrees from Marshall University and has taught music for 10 years in Kanawha County.
Patrick's responsibilities at DuPont Middle include directing the school's 60-member chorus, directing the annual school musical, serving as the head of the DPMS Fine Arts Department, and sponsoring DuPont Middle’s yearbook.
Patrick told the West Virginia Department of Education he believes in upholding a learner-centered, inclusive classroom where all students are free to express themselves through performance and learn about relevant concepts through exposure to the arts.
The Kanawha County Board of Education recognized Patrick as the 2022 Kanawha County Teacher of the Year recipient during a regular meeting in April.
“I could not do this without all of these people,” Patrick said, referring to several members of the audience at the meeting, “and a great support system and wonderful students at DuPont Middle School,” according to an April 21 Charleston Gazette-Mail article.
Outside of the DuPont Middle classroom, Patrick is a pianist and accompanist, serves as a musical director and accompanist for the Charleston Light Opera Guild, and serves as the choir director for his local churches.
Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district.
The other state Teacher of the Year finalists include Sarah Bailey, Buffalo Middle School, Kenova; Lisa Bryant, Point Pleasant Primary School, Point Pleasant; Charity Marstiller, Jefferson High School, Shenandoah Junction; Amber Nichols, Eastwood Elementary School, Morgantown; Angel Reed, Fairplain Elementary School, Ripley; Shawna Safreed, Bridge Street Middle School, Wheeling; Cameron Shannon, Crescent Elementary School, Beckley; Tanya Stewart, Gilmer County Elementary School, Glenville; and Shari Tonkery, Lumberport Elementary School, Lumberport.
West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Sept. 13.