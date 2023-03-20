Following a weather-related hiccup in 2022, the Dragonpalooza-St. Albans Beer & Music Festival will roar back to festive life this spring at St. Albans City Park.
Hosted by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, Dragonpalooza is scheduled for noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the park at 931 Observatory Drive.
Hurricane Ian weather conditions put a major damper on last year’s beer and music festival in October, resulting in its postponement until this May’s return appearance.
The 2023 Dragonpalooza will feature two stages of live music, food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.
Ten musical acts are scheduled to perform on the stages. The Timmy Russell Memorial Main stage will have both local and national bands across different musical genres and eras, while the Bartlett-Nichols Acoustic Stage will showcase local talent.
The tentative lineup includes:
• Timmy Russell Memorial Main Stage: Theatre of Crüe, a Motley Crüe tribute band; 5 Star Rebellion; Reality Awakes; Bent Whiskey
• Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home Acoustic Stage: James Townsend, Makenna Hope, Shaun Depriest, Luke Ashworth.
The live music will begin at noon, with acts on the two stages starting at 1 p.m. A full schedule of performers will be announced in the near future.
Youngsters will be able to take part in the WCHS-TV8/FOX 11 Kid Zone activities, such as inflatables, a foam garage, face painting, balloon animals, and more.
Along with the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, Dragonpalooza sponsors, at press time, include Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Eyewitness News WCHS/Fox 11, Leonard’s Electric Suppliers, Bammy’s Chili Dogs, Fret ‘n Fiddle, Greg Chandler Frame & Body, the Chapman Technical Group, Anytime Fitness St. Albans, David Smith Frame & Body, Tornado Products Company, Screen Graphics Inc., Domino’s Pizza, Harless Printing, All Your’n Treasures Customs, and Corporate Identity.
Those interested in participating as Dragonpalooza-St. Albans Beer & Music Festival vendor or a sponsor can receive more information and make arrangements by contacting St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625 or stweedy2003@yahoo.com.
Dragonpalooza-goers can park at St. Albans High School during the day and ride free shuttles to and from the park.