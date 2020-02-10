Dream Day Cafe, Catering and Events makes official dining debut in Nitro

Pastries — and a ribbon — were among the items cut on the snow-swirling morning of Friday, Feb. 7, to welcome the City of Nitro’s newest business, Dream Day Cafe, Catering and Events.
Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and others from the city and community at large rallied around Dream Day owner Melinda McGinnis to cut the ceremonial ribbon to welcome the new establishment officially.
Dream Day has actually been open to the public since mid-December, said owner Melinda McGinnis. “I own Dream Day Floral and Designs, one door down. We decided we also wanted to incorporate catering. The Center Tavern had been here for 40 years, then they moved out and I thought I’d like to have that space. So we got it and I thought, ‘Why don’t we open up a little restaurant, too?’”
During the grand opening event, visitors were welcome — and eager — to sample several of the menu items. Prizes were given away, and children who attended could opt for face painting. The celebration continued on Saturday, Feb. 8, with prizes, children’s activities and entertainment provided by Stephanie Johnston.
Parrish is almost always on site at Dream Day, preparing all of the meals for breakfast and lunch. He plied his culinary trade previously as the sous chef at the Bridge Road Bistro in the South Hills neighborhood of Charleston for the past six years. The Nitro resident, 58, said he has been in the restaurant profession since he was 16 years old.
“It’s a lot of work, but I really enjoy it,” Parrish said. “I do my own menus — it’s kind of like my own place.”
The breakfast menu entices with standard morning-meal fare enhanced by made-from-scratch recipes and Parrish’s longstanding kitchen skills, such as biscuits with or without gravy, Western and other omelets, pancakes, French toast and breakfast platters of eggs cooked to order, with bacon, sausage, fried potatoes and other sides for hearty, affordable sustenance. Slightly different breakfast choices include a breakfast wrap and an immediate favorite of Dream Day customers: grilled peanut butter sandwiches dappled with maple syrup.
“The grilled peanut butter, that actually came from my father,” McGinnis said. “He started making them for us when we were kids, so when we decided to open up a restaurant, I said, ‘I gotta have that!’ It’s something I still eat daily.
“One of our big sellers is the Monte Cristo,” the Institute resident added. “Bennigan’s used to have that, and now we’re the only one around that actually provides that.”
Lunch choices are numerous, but a few to consider are hamburgers, cheeseburgers, black bean burgers, Reuben sandwiches, the aforementioned Monte Cristo sandwiches, chicken wraps and crispy chicken sandwiches, beer-battered cod, club sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Soups, such as Parrish’s French Onion recipe, and salads are available, too.
Side-order selections on the Dream Day menu include freshly made mac and cheese, side salads, French fries and onion rings. Dessert items include the likes of cinnamon rolls, banana nut bread, carrot cake, brownies and the temptingly appointed Brownie Delight.
For a healthier choice, a signature Dream Day concoction is the Boost Juice. The boost is created with the juices of apples, carrots, cucumbers, lemons and ginger root.
Delivery and take-out options are available to accommodate busy schedules as well.
As its name indicates, Dream Day Cafe, Catering and Events also offers its warm and inviting space for rental for special events such as bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and business or club meetings and can cater similar social functions around the Kanawha Valley.
“The city’s made a big investment in this area,” Casebolt said. “We did two streetscape projects, we’re extended our parking lot and now we’re seeing some return on our investment. We’ve got businesses like Dream Day moving in here. We’ve got some property we’re going to be expanding, so this type of business is a great fit for Nitro.”
“It’s been great. Nitro, the community — I cannot say enough about how supportive they are, everybody here in Nitro. I really love it,” McGinnis said.
Dream Day Cafe, Catering and Events is located at 10 Bank St. in Nitro. Business hours are 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The contact telephone number is 681-217-1634. Additional information — including daily specials — is available on the business’ Facebook page, @DreamDayCafeCateringEvents.
The Dream Day Cafe, Catering and Events is also hosting a reservation-only Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 14. Contact the cafe to check availability and learn more about the specialties that will be served.