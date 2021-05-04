Braley & Thompson, a social services agency providing a range of behavioral health, foster care and adoption services throughout West Virginia, addresses daily a perpetually urgent need in the Mountain State.
“With over 7,000 kids in out-of-home care, the agency is continuously seeking foster parents who are willing to provide foster and foster-to-adopt homes in the region,” said Ladonna Gilpin, a Braley & Thompson foster care recruiter/trainer in the agency’s Dunbar offices.
Services offered through Braley & Thompson include:
Therapeutic Foster Care
Foster parents are able to work with a child’s therapist, case manager and social worker to ensure each child is given the opportunity to achieve his or her full potential.
Becoming a therapeutic foster parent requires learning effective techniques to work with children who have experienced trauma. This is to ensure the child’s physical, emotional and developmental needs are met in an environment that is free of abuse and neglect.
These foster parents receive tax-free reimbursement for the daily expenses of each child in their care.
Non-Therapeutic Foster Care
Non-therapeutic foster care is traditional foster care that provides caring, safety and security for each child placed. Braley & Thompson specializes in matching the children it serves with caring home providers.
According to Braley & Thompson literature, children in non-therapeutic foster care are “typically developing kids in need of a safer, more stable living environment.”
Teenage Foster Care Services
The needs of teenagers in the foster care system vary, based on their individual situations. Some may need temporary, out-of-home services as their biological family rehabilitates. Others may need more permanent placements as they find an adoptive home. Others may need support as they transition to independent living.
Residential Services
Braley & Thompson’s residential services are designed to serve young people with emotional and behavioral issues or other special needs. Services offer support which teach young people strategies for independent living along with social and academic skills within residential treatment facilities or group home settings.
Adoption Certification Assistance
The requirements for becoming a foster parents are similar to the adoption certification process. These include completion of the pre-service training, a home study and approval by the regional court system as a certified adoptive home. Families can be certified to adopt even if they have not identified a specific child to adopt.
Braley & Thompson is located at 1 Dunbar Plaza in Dunbar. For more information, call 304-389-9419 or visit www.stepstoneyouth.com/west-virginia
Braley & Thompson Foster Care in Dunbar provides services to potential and current foster families in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Pleasants, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.
The social services agency has provided foster care services in West Virginia since 1979. Along with the Dunbar location, Braley & Thompson offices are located in Beckley, Clarksburg and Princeton.