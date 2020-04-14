Dunbar career center teachers making, donating 3D-printed masks, supplies

When the need arose, a trio of instructors at the Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar rose swiftly to the challenge, using the technology at their hands and the know-how in their heads to help combat the COVID-19 virus.
In recent weeks, the Ben Franklin Career Center teachers have manufactured more than 200 3D-printed masks to give to the Dunbar Police Department and area hospitals, to shore up front-line workers' health and safety protection during the global viral outbreak.
Ben Franklin Career Center Energy and Power instructor/director Tim Beasley and Electrical Technician instructor Doug Linger have been the onsite masterminds of the Personal Protective Equipment creations. Beasley explained on April 14 how the project came about.
"Here at the center we have a makerspace," he said. "It's a place for students -- or anyone, really -- to design and make and put things together. There's a makerspace community out there on YouTube, and I started seeing things coming across on YouTube by different makers who were printing these.
"For the clear part of the face shields, I have a laser cutter and an engraver. I decided that would be something I could do.
"I'm still putting out lessons to my students, but I have some free time now," Beasley said. "I started coming in and got designs off the internet, designs that have been approved through different places. I decided it was something I could do for our community."
Over the past two-and-a-half weeks and counting, Beasley and Linger have been mass producing the masks and shields in the makerspace on the career center's 28th Street campus.
"He's here every day with me," Beasley said of his colleague. "We're pretty much putting in our regular hours, from 7 a.m. to 3 or 4 in the afternoon. We're the two main people doing this, but [fellow Ben Franklin instructor] James Overbaugh has printed some of the masks; he is working from home."
The faculty members have already sent 100 masks each to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston and Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison.
"We've also made 3D-printed respirators," said Beasley, "and, so far, we've given 20 to a hospital in Huntington. We have about 50 more ready to go; the West Virginia National Guard is looking for respirator parts and we're waiting on contact from them."
When a former student in a Ben Franklin adult class read about their efforts on Facebook, he contacted Beasley and began volunteering his time (and personal 3D printer) to their endeavor.
"He's made some headbands for us. We are getting some community help," Beasley said.
"There are lots of people who still want these items," he said, "so we're going to keep pushing these out until we get enough PPE in from the government or whomever, but we're just trying to help the community."
The center's Health Science programs have also collected and donated gloves and masks to health-care or related agencies around the state during the pandemic.
While the Ben Franklin Career Center has closed physical classes per Gov. Jim Justice's statewide edict, teachers and instructors have continued to provide assignments and resources for students to view and complete on Schoology.