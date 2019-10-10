Dunbar driving range remains in the swing of things

Fairlawn Fairways Driving Range in Dunbar is still teeing up for business, contrary to what you might have heard.
Fairlawn Fairways Driving Range owner and operator Tom Lincoln said rumors and other misinformation have led some of his golfing customers, both regular and potential, to believe his establishment is no longer open. The rumor mill may have begun gaining erroneous momentum when the nine-hole Shawnee Regional Park golf course in Institute closed in November 2017, to make way for the arrival of the new multi-sports complex at the site.
“I was actually talking to a friend of mine from Milton the other day and he asked where I was,” Lincoln said. “I told him I was still working at and running the driving range, but he said, ‘Some people told me you were closed because of the golf course closing.’
“It’s still there and I’m still trying to scratch out a living.”
The 67-year-old Milton resident said he has owned Fairlawn Fairways for the past 10 years and the driving range itself has been open for 20 years.
“I used to work at the Dunbar Armory, which backs up right against the driving range,” he said. “I worked there for 12 years and got to know the lady that ran the driving range. I told her if she ever wanted to give it up to let me have the first opportunity to take it over.
“I’d worked for her a little bit here and there, and I enjoyed the people I met. There were some really good people there,” he said.
“We have different packages you can get here,” Lincoln said. “A yearly membership is $125, and we have a package where you can get eight buckets of balls for $20 or a regular bucket for $7. The prices are probably the most reasonable around, for sure.
“There’s no big money here,” he said, “but I feel a certain loyalty to some of the golfers.”
He added that former Marshall University All-American and West Virginia Hall of Fame golfer Scott Davis offers lessons for $40 an hour at Fairlawn Fairways.
“Any of the golfers around here will know Scott Davis,” he said. “He was a pro at Scarlet Oaks for 15 years and at Edgewood for 15 years. He’s well known in the area.”
Lincoln said the departure of the Shawnee Park golf course, along with the later closing of the Sandy Brae course, has affected a good portion of the clientele he had become familiar with over his decade owning Fairlawn Fairways.
“I honestly believe [the multi-sports complex] is a better project for the community,” he said, “but it kind of upset me they took from one group, the older golfers who liked the flat, easy-to-play course at Shawnee, to give that property to the soccer kids. I understand a lot of people want to play soccer and I’m glad it’s doing well down there, but I think it’s kind of unfair they had to do it that way,” Lincoln said.
Fairlawn Fairways Driving Range is located at 624 Virginia Ave. in Dunbar. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For additional information, contact Lincoln at the driving range at 304-807-7434 or visit Fairlawn Fairways’ Facebook page.