To promote and provide affordable housing in their cities, Dunbar, South Charleston, St. Albans, and Charleston are among the recent state recipients of more than 50 awards totaling more than $47 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Along with providing quality, affordable housing, the funds are designed to address homelessness across West Virginia.
“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, no matter their circumstances. Affordable housing is essential, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things more difficult for many hard-working West Virginians,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a release.
The Capital Fund Program will supply grants to develop, finance, and modernize West Virginia Public Housing properties and management improvements. The Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority will receive $3,001,217 of this funding. The Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston will receive $253,503, the Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar will receive $235,530, and the Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans will receive $191,802.
Community Development Block Grants connected with the funds will provide annual funds to state and local governments to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, creating a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income residents.
The City of Charleston will obtain a Community Development Block Grant of $1,507,021. Charleston will also receive $704,942 in HOME program funding, which entails grants to state and local governments to fund housing programs to help expand the supply of quality, affordable housing.
The Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority will also receive $6,159 from the Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative. The initiative invests in local, cross-system collaborative efforts to prevent or end youth homelessness.