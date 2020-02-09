Dunbar's Critter Dinner cuisine choices announced

Organizers of the 46th annual Dunbar Critter Dinner have released the menu of the menagerie of items to be served this Saturday at the Dunbar Recreation Center.
For daring diners and gallant gourmets, the outré entrees from which to choose shall include:
• Goat Goulash
• Turtle Soup
• Gator Gumbo
• Deep-Fried Gator
• Shark
• “Mountain Oysters”
• Crawfish
• Catfish
• Sausages, including Gator, Wild Boar, Venison, Elk and Buffalo
• Other Meats, including: Turkey, Pork, Elk, Wild Boar, Lamb and Buffalo.
The vegetable menu of savory side dishes will offer mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, greens with optional vinegar, pinto beans, cornbread and rolls.
Critter Dinner proceeds are directed to the nonprofit Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which provides a food pantry and other services to community residents in need.
The Critter Dinner entry fee is five, nonperishable items of food or cleaning supplies or a cash donation ($5 is suggested).
The 2020 Critter Dinner will take place from noon until 2:30 p.m. (or all victuals have been consumed) on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Dunbar Recreation Center is located at 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar.
For additional information, contact the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department/Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-766-0223 or visit the “Critter Dinner” on Facebook.
“The Critter Dinner has been going on since 1974, and it’s always been to aid the Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center’s food pantry,” Jo Ann Cordell of the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department said last week. “It’s something that’s really good for Dunbar and the food pantry every year.”
Operated by local clergy members and volunteers, the Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center is located at 223-1/2 16th St. in Dunbar. It originated as a food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in the mid-1980s. It was chartered in 1995 and moved to its present location a year later.
Along with its food pantry, the nonprofit center offers an Emergency Service Ministry that works with the Salvation Army, Heart & Hand Ministries, Mountain Mission in Charleston and the West Virginia Department of Human Services.
The yearly dinner began during the administration of late Dunbar Mayor Frank Leone as a Thanksgiving dinner during November for the senior citizens of the city. The date was later moved to the third Saturday of every February by Leone’s administration, and the feast was renamed the Critter Dinner.
After Leone left office, the Critter Dinner was canceled. It was renewed and relaunched in 2002, attracting hundreds of visitors from throughout the Kanawha Valley, as well as other parts of West Virginia and other states. The dinner is funded predominantly through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham hails the yearly smorgasbord of the out-of-the-ordinary as a “fun event where you have people who come back to Dunbar who lived here years and years ago. You see people at tables socializing and talking about the past and some of the exotic things they’ve eaten at the Critter Dinner.”
The mayor admitted he is also a Critter Dinner gourmand of sorts.
“I have tried everything,” Cunningham said. “There’s nothing on the menu I haven’t eaten, including mountain oysters. People go ‘Yuck,’ but my comment after the first time I ate them — it’s not something I eat a lot of — is that it’s like beef liver, which has a different texture and a kind of a sweet taste, but it’s a bit chewier.
“We’re also having turtle this year, which we haven’t have for a long time,” Cunningham said. “We introduced shark about three years ago. It’s really very tasty. We fix it in chunks. We call them shark bites or shark nuggets. We’re doing it in a fillet this year. Surprisingly, it’s an enjoyable fish to eat.
“There’ll be a good mixture of things you’ll not normally see at a restaurant. You can sample some different things and visit with some old friends and have a good time. It’s a way for the community to get together, socialize and give back to parts of the community that give help,” the mayor said.