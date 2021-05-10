The City of Dunbar has announced law enforcement veteran Brian Oxley has been hired as its new chief of police.
Oxley, 48, comes to the Dunbar Police Department from the Nitro Police Department. He launched his law enforcement career as a correctional officer at South Central Regional Jail and later became a patrolman at West Virginia State College (now University).
Oxley joined the Nitro Police Department in 1998, achieving the rank of captain and later becoming the NPD chief.
Throughout his career, Oxley has continued his law enforcement training and education.
Oxley graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in March 2020. He was one of 255 law enforcement professionals from around the world who were selected for the elite FBI training.
For 10 weeks, the officers in Oxley’s cohort completed undergraduate or graduate college courses in the following areas: law, behavioral science, forensic science, counterterrorism, leadership development, communication, drug enforcement, community policing and health/fitness.
“For me, I chose classes that would accelerate my job here in Nitro, that would help the Nitro Police Department as well as the citizens of Nitro,” Oxley said in a June 10, 2020, Metro West article. “The other classes I took were in community policing, drugs and terrorism.”
Awards he has received during his law enforcement career include the Medal of Valor, the Medal of Honor, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and a Community Service Award.
Oxley, a Nitro resident, grew up in Alum Creek and graduated from George Washington High School in Charleston.