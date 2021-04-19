Dutch Miller Subaru will host a free community paper and electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the dealership at 1901 Patrick St. Plaza in Charleston.
Documents will be shredded on site Saturday. A complete list of accepted electronics can be found at DutchMillerSubaru.com or on the Dutch Miller Subaru Facebook page.
Businesses bringing 10 or more boxes are asked to call ahead.
Dutch Miller Subaru will also be accepting donations for the Mountaineer Food Bank during the event and via their website for the entire month of April. Anyone bringing items to be recycled is encouraged to donate.
Mountaineer Food Bank provides food and other household items to more than 450 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia.