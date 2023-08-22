Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo courtesy W.Va. Division of Natural Resources

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that two early firearms seasons for black bear are set to open in September and October and reminded hunters to get ready by purchasing their license and stamps online at WVhunt.com.

The first early season will be open Sept. 2-10 in Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties. The second will be open Oct. 7-13 in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Nicholas, and Raleigh counties. Hunters may hunt with or without dogs during both seasons.

