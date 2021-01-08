Starlings Coffee & Provisions, an East End-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, is one of 31 small businesses around the United States -- and the only West Virginia establishment -- selected to share in more than $430,000 in grants awarded by Main Street America and The Hartford on Jan. 6.
Ranging between $5,000 and $15,000 each, the grants will assist small businesses in responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts.
“As small businesses continue to face enormous challenges in the wake of COVID-19, they need our support now more than ever,” Main Street America President and CEO Patrice Frey said in a release. “We are proud to partner with The Hartford to help small business owners address these challenges and support the resilience of the commercial districts that make our communities thrive.”
Grant projects range from physical improvements to meet reopening guidelines, like building to-go windows and expanding outdoor dining options, to equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, such as installing air purifiers and plexiglass dividers. Other funds went to businesses looking to bring their services online, improve their digital marketing presence, or expand other parts of their business model. Some grantees also received funds for rent, payroll, and operating expenses.
“Small business owners are a special breed,” said Stephanie Bush, head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines at The Hartford in the release. “They're strong, resilient, and creative, committed to their dreams and their customers. Almost overnight they moved to delivery service, contactless payments, remote work, Zoom calls with clients and more. The way they have found new and meaningful ways to serve their communities is truly inspirational. We have been so proud to partner with Main Street America on this program and extend our congratulations to all of the recipients.”
Grant proposals were judged based on: feasibility; the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges; opportunity for other businesses to learn from work; how the grant would help improve the viability of business; the business’ commitment to giving back to its community and/or community engagement; and strength of letters of recommendation and supporting documents.
Owned and operated by Keeley Steele, Starlings Coffee & Provisions is located at 1599-A Washington St., E., in Charleston. Its website address is www.starlingswv.com and The business' telephone number is 304-205-5920.