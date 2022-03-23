Several Easter-related events are in the offing throughout the area for the upcoming holiday season. Among them:
Camp Virgil Tate ‘Egg-Stravaganza’
Camp Virgil Tate will host its inaugural “Egg-Stravaganza” Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 2.
Gates will open at noon at the camp at 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road, Charleston. The hunt will get underway at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m.
The pet-friendly event will have a “cash-in” format: the hidden eggs are not filled but can be traded in for prizes.
The cost is $15. All proceeds will benefit Camp Virgil Tate and its 4-H programs. Tickets are now available on the Facebook page “CVT Egg-Stravaganza.”
Sponsors and vendors are being sought to support the hunt as well.
For more information about the Camp Virgil Tate ‘Egg-Stravaganza,” including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlotte Riestenberg at charlotte@campvirgiltate.org or 304-741-5657.
‘Egg Your House’
The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Cross Lanes is teaming up with the Easter Bunny to “Egg Your House” on Saturday, April 16.
Individuals and families can wake up Easter morning to a yard filled with candy-filled eggs. Members of the fire department and Red Light Express will start the egging at 8 p.m. on April 16. Eggs will be delivered in the Cross Lanes area.
The cost for candy-filled eggs is $25 per 25 eggs. Oversized Golden Eggs can be purchased for $5 each that can be filled with money or other items of the buyer’s choice.
Order online at the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department website, tmvfd.com, or call 304-776-7963 or email info@tmvfd.com for more information.
Adult Easter EGGstravaganza
For grown-ups, the West Virginia Lottery and the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host the Gritt’s Farm Adult Easter EGGstravaganza in Buffalo on Saturday, April 16.
Open to ages 18 and older, the AEEG will feature live entertainment, giveaways, local food and drink vendors, and an Adult Easter Egg Hunt with prizes supplied by West Virginia businesses and organizations.
A portion of event ticket proceeds will go to the Gritt’s Farm Scholarship Fund, an employee scholarship program established in 2019.
Gritt’s Farm is located at 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo. For more information or to RSVP, phone 304-937-2565 or visit www.grittsfarm.com or the farm’s Facebook page.
Easter Egg Confections
The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women in Hurricane are again taking orders for decorated Easter Eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate.
Each hand-decorated egg costs $5. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also on April 9, baked goods, hot dogs and barbecues will be for sale for the Spring Festival. To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 31.
For more information, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Additional Easter-related activities and religious services will be included, as received, in the Metro calendar, bulletin board and church news sections.
Hurricane Egg Hunt
Putnam County Parks and the City of Hurricane will host a free Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Hunters should gather at the lower grass field at the rear of Valley Park for the “egg-citing” event.