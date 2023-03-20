Easter Sunday will be observed on April 9. Several activities have already been announced for family fun before and on that day, many of them promising the Easter Bunny on the premises. They include:
Saturday, March 25
• To help raise funds for the Poca High School baseball team, the Easter Bunny will hop over to the Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department at 2461 Charleston Road in Poca and be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for photographs.
No appointments are necessary. The cost will be $20 for three images or $10 for one image.
Saturday, April 1
• Camp Virgil Tate will host its second annual Egg-Stravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. at the camp located between Sissonville and Cross Lanes.
Altogether, 20,000 eggs will be hidden across Camp Virgil Tate for hunters to seek and claim for toys and prizes.
The cost is $15 per egg hunter, with proceeds going to support Camp Virgil Tate operations.
Egg hunters should bring their own baskets.
For more details about the Egg-Stravaganza, visit Camp Virgil Tate’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate, email Emily McCormick at Emily@campvirgiltate.org or call Camp Virgil Tate weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 304-741-5657.
• The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church will sponsor the annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hurricane church.
Crafters and vendors will offer a variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts, and more.
Handmade Easter eggs will be available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter flavors, dipped in milk chocolate or dark chocolate. Baked goods, candies, hot dogs, barbecues, and beverages will also be available for purchase.
For directions to the church at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane or more information about the events, go to www.forrestburdette.com.
To place an advance candy egg order, call the church office at 304-562-5903 by March 24.
Sunday, April 2
• The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and East Bank Volunteer Fire Department will host their second annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at Calvert Field in East Bank.
The hunt is for children 12 and younger, separated into different age categories.
The hunt will include photographs with the Easter Bunny, refreshments, snacks and prizes.
Friday, April 7
• The second annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for teenagers is slated for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Coleman Field at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Teens are invited to bring flashlights and hunt Easter eggs containing prizes and gift cards. Food vendors, live music and other activities are also planned.
Saturday, April 8
• The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt.
The free pancake breakfast will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, led by Eleanor VFD members, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station.
Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field, while children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court.
Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event.
For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
• With 17,000 eggs hidden for discovery, the Magic Island Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the island along Kanawha Boulevard, West, in Charleston.
Sensory-friendly activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. An egg hunt for ages 10 and younger will take place from noon to 3 p.m.
Other activities will include Hoppy’s Little Express Train, a magician, games, face painting, and inflatables.
For more information, call 304-348-6860.
• An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
• The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. at Nitro City Park, 1675 Park Ave, Nitro.
• The Town of Clendenin will host an Easter celebration with activities such as Easter egg hunts, music, games, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a bicycle/bonnet parade, and more.
For more information, visit the Town of Clendenin Facebook page or ClendeninWV.gov.
Sunday, April 9
• The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 will host its annual community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at the ball field at Valley Pre K-8 (the former Valley High School) in Smithers. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Children up to age 12 are welcome to participate in the hunt.
There will also be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles, and the Easter Bunny will be at the hunt to greet children.