EBHS alumni invited to all-athlete reunion

All male and female athletes who played their respective sports at East Bank High School are invited to a reunion in the town coming up this month.
The East Bank High School All-Athlete Reunion is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at East Bank Middle School.
Breakfast will be provided at the gathering, which is also open to EBHS trainers, coaches and cheerleaders and their guests.
A 1961 EBHS graduate, Larry Green of Charleston ("I grew up in Marmet," he said. "I call myself a varmint from Marmet.") and fellow EBHS alumnus Roy Kuhl are organizing the first-time reunion.
"Roy played football, baseball and basketball at East Bank High. I was basically a basketball guy," Green said. "Roy and I grew up together and have been buddies since second grade. We go to East Bank High reunions every year.
"I have a lot of DuPont [High] friends, too, and I talk to them about their sports reunions, which they've been having for maybe the last eight or 10 years," he added. "They've told me how great a time they have getting together with old friends, sharing pictures and talking -- it's a good time to be had.
"Roy talked to me and said he'd like to do something like this for East Bank High."
After initially considering holding the reunion in 2020, they decided to see if they could put one together this year, instead.
Green said Karen Pauley at East Bank Middle School agreed to help. "She's helping us get the food prepared," he said, "and helping us any way she can. She's been instrumental in this."
Debbie Wright has also assisted in getting the word out by establishing and maintaining a Facebook page for the endeavor.
"We're doing this because we're old East Bank High diehards," Green said. "When you get to be our age, you remember high school as some of the best times times of our life. ... High school was very important to us growing up in Marmet and the Upper Kanawha Valley. There have been some great athletes who've come through the Kanawha Valley -- Randy Moss and Jason Williams at DuPont and East Bank had their Jerry West. There are a lot of good stories that have come out of the Kanawha Valley about athletes, and we thought East Bank was a good story.
"We wanted to share that and bring in people who'd gone to East Bank High. We're trying to bring back the memory of East Bank High School and have people come and talk and cut up and have a good time."
To register for the reunion, send a check payable to East Bank Middle School (put “Athletes’ Reunion” on the memo line) for $10 no later than Tuesday, Dec. 17 to: East Bank Middle School, Attention: Athletes’ Reunion, First Avenue and Brannon Street, East Bank, W.Va. 25067.
Proceeds from the inaugural reunion will go to East Bank Middle School, Green said.
For further information, contact All-Athlete Reunion organizers Roy Kuhl at 304-421-4622 or Larry Green at 304-550-8161.
East Bank High School was consolidated with DuPont High School in 1999 to form the current Riverside High School in Belle.