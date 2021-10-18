With support provided by Encova Insurance and other sponsors, Charleston East End, Charleston Main Streets and HallowEast organizers are scaring up an arcane array of activities and attractions, both new and familiar, for next week’s HallowEast “LuckEE13” festivities.
The capital city’s largest annual Halloween celebration will commence on Thursday, Oct. 28, and continue through Saturday, Oct. 30, throughout the East End.
The 13th annual Halloween-themed celebration will kick off with a new event, Howl-O-East, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at The BarK, 1109 Lee St., E., in Charleston. Howl-O-East will feature a canine costume contest, a Bark or Treat promenade for dogs and their owners, a DJ spinning tunes, potential pets for adoption presented by the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, and signature cocktails among the evening’s outré indoor and outdoor offerings.
Oct. 29’s HallowEast attractions will include the free ArtMares art show and the Friday Night Freak Show presented by Electric 102.7 at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St.. The horror-themed ArtMares art gallery will be open to the public from 5:30 to 8 p.m., followed by a free showing of cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” from 8 until 11 p.m.
The annual HallowEast Costume Crawl gets underway at 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Attendees can dance (and drink, if desired) at East End establishments such as Tricky Fish, the Empty Glass, The BarK and the Lee Street Lounge. The Crawl for the Crown Costume Contest will be held at 8:50 p.m., with a special prize going to two selected “Darlings of Doom.”
For tickets to HallowEast events, go to charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com.
Updates and more information about the events are also posted on the HallowEast Facebook page.
Other Halloween happenings continue this month, as well, including:
• HAUNTED at the Tompkins’
HAUNTED at the Tompkins’ will take place from dark to midnight Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at the William Tompkins House at 1023 Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
The spine-shivering attractions will include an outdoor haunted trail, an indoor ghost hunt, concessions and more. The entry fee is $10 per person, with proceeds going to fund future community events.
• St. Albans Haunted Trail
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, 100.9 The Mix and Domino’s Pizza are hosting a Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30.
Admission is $5 per person or a canned good donation.
Parking is free at Coleman Field at the park. Participants will be taken to the guided trail by hayride.
Concessions will be available. The St. Albans On Purpose Project will host an onsite photo booth.
• KSF Bat Night Bonfire
A Bat Night Bonfire is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Activities will include a discussion led by biologist Doug Wood on the importance of bats to the environment and specifics about the nine species of bats that call Kanawha State Forest home; kids’ bat crafts, bat games and bat cookies; and a bonfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.
The Bat Night Bonfire is free, but donations will be accepted.
• Bible Center Church Trunk or Treat
Bible Center Church in Charleston will host a Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
For directions to the church or more information, call 304-346-0431, ext. 322.
• Nitro Halloween Hoedown
A Nitro Halloween Hoedown will begin with a costume parade at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave. in Nitro.
Hosted by the City of Nitro, the two-hour Halloween Hoedown will include trunk or treat in the library’s parking lot.
• Howl-O-Ween ‘Pawty’
The Fix’Em Clinic will host its yearly kid- and pet-friendly Howl-O-Ween “Pawty” from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the clinic, 102 Dee Drive in Charleston.
Among the Howl-O-Ween Pawty indoor/outdoor activities will be costume contests, face painting, pet portraits, games, music, a basket raffle and pony rides, as well as a variety of vendors on site.
Vendors interested in taking part can obtain more information by emailing director@FixEmClinic.org.
For directions to the venue or further information, call 866-349-3698.
• Clendenin Costume Parade
Bridge/Clendenin Elementary School students and others will take part in a Halloween costume parade beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Clendenin.
The parade route is from the former Clendenin Elementary site along Koontz Avenue to Main Street in Clendenin.
• Rand Halloween Party
The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will host a community Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Volunteers are being sought to work at the party or to donate candy (nothing homemade) or money toward the purchase of candy. Donors will be given a paper notice to hang on their gate or door stating they donated candy to the center and for the children to go there for their treats.
To donate or volunteer, call Barbara White at 304-925-3723, Ellen Carter at 304-925-4695 or the Rand Community Center at 304-925-9200.
• KCCA Bike A Boo
The fifth annual Kanawha City Community Association Bike A Boo bicycle program is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 50th Street in Kanawha City, between Lancaster and Washington avenues.
The free event will include bicycle and bicycle helmet giveaways for youngsters ages 2 to 13, Halloween games, a bike parade and a pet adoption area.
• Smithers Monster Market
The Gateway Farmers Market and Plein Air Art Night are joining forces to present a Monster Market event from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
The Monster Market will feature live music, pumpkin painting, local food and art, a costume contest, a cake walk and more.
• Marmet Halloween Dance
The Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, will host a Halloween dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Restless is the band scheduled to play.
Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required inside the facility.