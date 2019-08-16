Eight Riverside High graduates receive Snodgrass scholarships

The 2019 Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded scholarships of $3,550 each to eight members of the 2019 Riverside High School graduating class.
The scholarship recipients, their parents/guardians and the schools they are attending this fall include:
• Gannon Cole, son of Marcus and Anita Cole, Charleston, West Virginia University Institute of Technology
• Sierra Greenway, daughter of Robert Greenway and Patricia Greenway, East Bank, Marshall University
• Garrett Hammitt, son of Angela Bess, Charleston, West Virginia University Institute of Technology
• Kaylee Hudnall, daughter of Joey and Erin Hudnall, Charleston, West Virginia University
• Sarah Catherine Kinison, daughter of Shawn Kinison, Charleston, Marshall University
• Courtney O’Neal, daughter of Joseph O’Neal, Chesapeake, West Virginia University
• Kaylee Paige Smith, daughter of Jennifer Smith and Lee Smith, Marmet, West Virginia State University
• Abigail Workman, daughter of Lawrence and Christina Workman, Dry Branch, Marshall University.
The 2019 scholarships continue the annual trend over the past 40 years to award the high-achieving students who will be attending West Virginia University, Marshall University, West Virginia State University and West Virginia University Institute of Technology the academic year following their graduation.
A total exceeding $454,000 in scholarships has been awarded to 291 seniors from the former DuPont High School and Riverside High School since the program was established in 1979. The annual scholarships are awarded from the fund’s investment earnings.
The scholarship fund was established in memory of Thad Snodgrass, a DuPont High School junior who was killed on Dec. 23, 1978, when he was struck by a vehicle near Belle. Thad is remembered not only as an outstanding student-athlete at the school but also for his involvement in many local activities in and around Belle.
Headed by community leaders Lloyd Calvert and Robert Johnson, along with the support of many families throughout the area, the fund was established with $80,000 raised in the first year of existence, which included assistance from the Sarah and Pauline Maier Foundation, which matched donations from the community.
Since that time, additional funding has been added to the fund’s principal, which includes both funds donated and matched by the Sarah and Pauline Maier Foundation. Additional information can be found on the website, www.thadsnodgrass.org