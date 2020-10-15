Eight of this year's Riverside High School graduating seniors are recipients of $3,600 each in college scholarship assistance from the longtime Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The 2020 Thad Snodgrass Scholarship winners are Jadyn Allen, Hanna Ho, Griffin Canterbury, Alec Hess, Jordan Gable, Chloe Henderson, Haidyn Bare, and Emma Nelson. Alternates were Laney Cole and Alaina Rumbaugh.
The Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 1979 in memory of Thad Snodgrass. He was a 16-year-old DuPont High School student-athlete who was killed by a drunk driver on the night of Dec. 23, 1978.
The scholarship fund was created to perpetuate Snodgrass' memory and provide scholarship aid to students at DuPont High School.
A community volunteer group established a Board of Directors to raise funds for the scholarships, headed by Lloyd Calvert and Robert Johnson and joined by several families throughout the community.
The Sarah and Pauline Maier Scholarship Foundation Inc. agreed to match the amount of funds raised by the community, raising a total of $80,000. The funds were set aside for investment purposes to produce future earnings to award college scholarships to DPHS seniors.
The Thad Snodgrass Memorial Fund has grown to nearly $970,000 through contributions. Only the interest earnings of the investment are used toward annual scholarship awards. All contributions are allocated 100% to the scholarship program.
Since 1979, the Thad Snodgrass Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $513,000 in scholarship financial aid to 307 graduating seniors.
According to spokesperson Shannon Snodgrass, of the scholarships awarded over the past 41 years, every recipient has either graduated from college or is still matriculating.
The Board of Directors of the Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc., through the direction of the Sarah and Pauline Maier Foundation, established the criteria for the awards, which includes the following:
• Literary and scholastic attainment, aptitude, and intellectual promise
• Moral qualifications of honesty, truthfulness, temperance, fortitude, prudence, and justice
• Qualities of leadership, unselfishness, and social fellowship
• Physical vigor as evidenced by an interest in sports.
• Need of financial assistance.
The scholarships were awarded originally to DuPont High School seniors. After the consolidation of DuPont and East Bank high schools, following the bylaws, the program was transferred.
Since June 2000, the scholarship has been available to all Riverside High School seniors and is awarded annually. The scholarships are available for use only at West Virginia University, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, West Virginia State University, and Marshall University.
For more information about the scholarship program or to donate to the fund, visit www.Thad Snodgrass.org.