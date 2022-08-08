Flavorful South of the Border sensations are alive and sizzling in Eastern Kanawha County now inside and outside of the El Capataz Mexican Restaurant in Marmet.
“El Capataz” translates into English as “the foreman” or “the overseer,” and, at the MacCorkle Avenue establishment that opened four days before Christmas last year, that’s also an apt description of owner/operator Elias Lopez of Belle.
Lopez had worked at other area restaurants, including Casa Garcia at Riverwalk Plaza in South Charleston, aspiring to eventually own and operate an eatery of his own. When an opportunity to realize his aspiration in Marmet came to his attention, he made it so.
“I worried, at first, if people would like the food,” Lopez said, “but they’ve responded pretty well.”
The El Capataz menu offers appetizingly authentic Mexican favorites, such as quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, fajitas, chimichangas, carnitas, taquitos, tacos, and taco salads for lunch and dinner.
Lunch options, for example, include Huevos Rancheros and Huevos Divorciados, the Pollo Marinado (grilled chicken smothered in a chipotle sauce), El Jalisco (a deep-fried floured tortilla packed with grilled steak and chicken, topped with cheese dip and chips), the three-egg Omelet de la Casa, Pollo Ligero (grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions and mushrooms, topped with cheese dip and served with rice).
Combinations are offered, as are an array of appetizers, a vegetarian or seafood selection of Mexican entrees, a children’s menu of Mexican or American fare, and a dessert selection that includes the irresistible likes of fried ice cream, churros, flan, sopapillos, and cheesecake, chocolate, apple, and banana chimis. A la carte items let you customize your order to your appetite’s satisfaction.
El Capataz can seat more than 100 customers comfortably inside its Mexican-themed environs, including a bar stocked with domestic and imported beers, in draft or bottle options, plus, fittingly, margaritas that are available in flavors such as mango, peach, lime, strawberry, raspberry, and coconut. Depending on the weather and one’s mealtime mood, a patio is available for dining outside.
Lopez says he is endeavoring to expand the El Capataz menu. “We’re still working on some new dishes,” he said, citing shrimp tacos, fish tacos, and mango salsa among the emerging items in the works.
“I invite people to come in, try the food, and tell me what they think about it,” Lopez said.
El Capataz is located at 9703 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Business hours are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day of the week. The telephone number, for pick-up orders or further information, is 304-220-2238.