Flavorful South of the Border sensations are alive and sizzling in Eastern Kanawha County now inside and outside of the El Capataz Mexican Restaurant in Marmet.

“El Capataz” translates into English as “the foreman” or “the overseer,” and, at the MacCorkle Avenue establishment that opened four days before Christmas last year, that’s also an apt description of owner/operator Elias Lopez of Belle.

