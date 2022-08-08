Following a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church will host the return of its yearly flea market on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The 28th annual event gets underway officially at 8 a.m. Saturday, but Nancy Cipoletti, the event’s chairperson for the past 12 years, noted the Oakwood Road church’s parking lot, traditionally, reaches near-full capacity by 7:30 a.m., spaces claimed by early-bird bargain hunters, with 100 or more people waiting in line to shop.
Cipoletti said the name is a bit of a misnomer. “The label ‘flea market’ doesn’t do justice to this annual event. Members of the church, as well as their neighbors, friends, and relatives, donate items for the sale. Over the past 27 years, the volume of donations has increased to the point of filling the entire church and even the entrance.”
She added that shoppers will discover amply stocked departments offering children’s clothing, men’s and women’s accessories, furniture, housewares, electronics, sporting goods, toys, seasonal decorations, collectibles, and teacher crafts and supplies among the selection.
Volunteers started sorting and stocking the departments after the church’s Aug. 7 morning service and have continued daily through the week. “By 8 a.m. on ‘game day,’ Elizabeth Memorial looks and feels like a department store,” Cipoletti said.
“On the day of the sale, we’ll have 50 members working here all day helping customers in the departments, at check out and carrying purchases to their cars. We’ll sell hot dogs in the shelter outside, and we have baked goods that are usually gone by mid-morning. With the members who work during the week leading up to the sale, we easily have 75 or more volunteers pitching in,” she added.
“This will be my first flea market at EMUMC, but I’ve heard all about it from previous pastors,” EMUMC Pastor Angela Gay Kinkead said in an email. “They described how our entire church fills up with donated items, all sorted and laid out by department, but their biggest shock came after the sale was over. In a few hours, our members had the whole place cleaned and converted back to a worship center for service the next morning.”
The flea market originated in 1993 as a fundraiser for church missions. “And that’s still the purpose,” Cipoletti explained, “raising nearly $10,000 a year for disaster relief, campus ministry throughout West Virginia, and outreach ministries in the most vulnerable areas of the state.
“We’re passionate about supporting our missions, but it’s become much more than that. We see hundreds of new faces each year and also some of the same people and families coming back again and again. For growing families or folks on a tight budget, our sale is an opportunity to buy quality items at a fraction of what they would cost if they weren’t gently used,” she said.
Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston. Visit www.emumc.org or call 304-342-7351 for more information.