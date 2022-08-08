Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After two years of pandemic-related postponements, Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church’s 28th Annual Flea Market is scheduled for Saturday at the Oakwood Road church in Charleston.

Following a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church will host the return of its yearly flea market on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 28th annual event gets underway officially at 8 a.m. Saturday, but Nancy Cipoletti, the event’s chairperson for the past 12 years, noted the Oakwood Road church’s parking lot, traditionally, reaches near-full capacity by 7:30 a.m., spaces claimed by early-bird bargain hunters, with 100 or more people waiting in line to shop.

