The mayors of four towns along the Elk River Trail in Kanawha, Clay, and Braxton counties gathered on Oct. 14 at the Dundon Trailhead near Clay to sign a proclamation dedicating their communities to fitness and providing access to outdoor areas to exercise.

Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers, Clay Mayor Josh Shamblin, Gassaway Mayor Richie Roach, and Sutton Mayor J.D. Hoover signed the proclamation to signify their support for creating activity-friendly activities within their communities.

