The Town of Clendenin will have two miles of the Elk River Trail completed by late spring, according to representatives from The Elk River Railroad Inc., with another three miles extending north to Queen Shoals expected by summer.
The first two-mile section will begin at the upper end of Clendenin near the Water Plant and continue downstream through the Clendenin Historic District to where the road crosses just before the Reamer Gospel Tabernacle Church.
Another one-mile section between Clendenin and Morris Creek will also be completed this spring but will initially consist of rough stone until the Morris Creek bridge is constructed and the trail can be hardened with compacted limestone sand.
The contractor for TERRI plans to start work in Clendenin by the first of March or sooner, depending on weather conditions. Procurement delays for the steel spans required to build the Morris Creek and Queen Shoals bridges have delayed trail construction, but representatives at TERRI believe the funding hurdles will soon be cleared and construction can begin on these bridges soon.
Portions of the trail are already completed in Clay County, starting at the Hartland bridge through Dundon and Ivydale to its most northern trailhead at Duck near the Braxton County border. The trail will be ideal for hiking and biking and will also provide easy access to local boating, fishing, and kayaking opportunities along the Elk River.
Once completed, the planned trail network will be the largest in West Virginia.
The Elk River Trail Foundation’s mission is to preserve, protect, and enhance the Elk River rail and water trails for public recreation, community health and well-being, conservation, ecology, education, economic development, and cultural enrichment.
(The above information was written by Matt Holbert of the Elk River Trail Foundation and reprinted by permission. Updates and additional information are posted at elkrivertrail.org.)