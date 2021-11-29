Elk Valley natives Jesse and Debbie Boggs of Vision Appalachia will present “Christmas in Appalachia,” a Dec. 4 concert in Charleston, to benefit Elk River area youths this holiday season. Courtesy photo.
Sponsored by Vision Appalachia, a “Christmas in Appalachia” benefit holiday concert will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The concert on the Center’s Little Theater stage will feature musicians Chosen Road and Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys, along with Mark Williams and keyboardist Jacob Kluttz.
Elk Valley natives Jesse and Debbie Boggs are the founders of Vision Appalachia. Their deep commitment for sharing the love of God with area residents laid the foundation for their charitable organization, which has helped area residents, providing an eyeglasses distribution program, children/youth programs and construction projects for those in need, since 2014.
Vision Appalachia will direct the proceeds from the Dec. 4 concert to support Elk Valley youths with essentials this Christmas season.
“We advocate for, share with and serve ‘the least of these’ in rural Appalachia and we aim to provide resources focusing on the spiritual, physical, educational, social and financial needs for children and communities in the Appalachia region of West Virginia,” Jesse Boggs said in a release.