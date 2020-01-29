Elkview Health provides convenient, comprehensive care services

Open since mid-November, Elkview Health LLC is establishing itself as Elkview’s only health-care provider serving patients ages 16 and older.
So says owner, founder and certified family nurse practitioner Vicki Spurlock. “I’m an advanced practice provider and we have advanced training,” she said. “In the state of West Virginia, we’re recognized as primary care providers. We fill a real need here. We’re the only health-care provider in Elkview.”
Primary care services include treatment for acute and chronic disease management, along with employment and sports physicals, women’s health care, vaccinations and more. Spurlock said she expects to add Botox and Juvederm services in coming weeks as well.
Elkview Health also offers same-day, walk-in “sick visits” for its established patients only. “If you’re an established patient with the office, you can walk in without an appointment every day until noon,” Spurlock explained. “If you’re truly sick, with a cough, a cold, a sore throat, an earache — you don’t have to have an appointment. You don’t have to worry about going to an Urgent Care or into Charleston — just come here.
“For a lot of older people or those who have issues with transportation, getting to Charleston can be a real issue to get blood work,” she said.
Elkview Health provides Elk River residents a conveniently accessible location with ample free parking outside the door, along with four exam rooms, an onsite lab and even a complimentary coffee and tea bar to partake of and enjoy in one of the two waiting areas.
Elkview Health LLC is located at 105 Credes Landing in Elkview, next to Roni’s, off of the I-79 Elkview exit. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and, by appointment, 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.
For more information about services or to make appointments, call 304-935-2026 or visit ElkviewHealthLLC.com.