The West Virginia Deaf Service Center is seeking employers to support its next camp program for area hearing-impaired youth, designed to introduce them to the workforce and instill a greater sense of job responsibility and fulfillment.

"Our mission includes supporting the deaf and hearing communities, families with young, deaf children and interpreters by providing social opportunities for interaction to increase American Sign Language skills, supporting success in education, and, especially, providing deaf role models who show the benefits of having a job and working hard," WVDSC spokesperson April Hottle explained last week.

