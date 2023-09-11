The West Virginia Deaf Service Center is seeking employers to support its next camp program for area hearing-impaired youth, designed to introduce them to the workforce and instill a greater sense of job responsibility and fulfillment.
"Our mission includes supporting the deaf and hearing communities, families with young, deaf children and interpreters by providing social opportunities for interaction to increase American Sign Language skills, supporting success in education, and, especially, providing deaf role models who show the benefits of having a job and working hard," WVDSC spokesperson April Hottle explained last week.
Hottle added that the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services supports the camps that the WVDSC provides, which includes summer and winter camps and family camps throughout the year. "We are planning a winter camp for deaf youth ages 14 to 21, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1, at Chief Logan State Park. This camp will focus on job awareness.
"We are searching for four to six businesses where a small group of campers and a WVDSC staff member can job shadow. We hope to rotate groups over a two-day period so campers can experience several types of work," Hottle said.
The Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's Charleston location has agreed to allow the WVDSC to send a group of campers to its site to participate in the camp, she said.
"We hope to find several other businesses who will help us," Hottle said.
"The West Virginia Deaf Service Center believes contentment, self-respect and success is connected to having a job you love and working hard," said Hottle. "We want to support these young, deaf campers to plan for careers. We are grateful to businesses and groups who will help us make this winter camp a stepping stone toward employment for these deaf youth."
For more information or to support the winter camp effort, contact Hottle at aprilh2000@gmail.com or 304-519-4769.
The WVDSC is headquartered in Ripley. More information about the agency and its services is available at wvdeafservicecenter.org or by calling 304-519-4769.