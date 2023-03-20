Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Schools will offer a comprehensive, in-person summer learning opportunity for all county students in pre-K through 12 grades June 12 through June 30.

Summer Academy is free to all students, who will be provided with transportation along with breakfast and lunch. Summer Academy will focus on addressing learning gaps along with providing students with fun enrichment activities.

