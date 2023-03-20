Kanawha County Schools will offer a comprehensive, in-person summer learning opportunity for all county students in pre-K through 12 grades June 12 through June 30.
Summer Academy is free to all students, who will be provided with transportation along with breakfast and lunch. Summer Academy will focus on addressing learning gaps along with providing students with fun enrichment activities.
Classes for elementary and middle school students will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Flinn, Point Harmony and Weberwood elementary schools will offer after-care services through the Third Base Program for kindergarten through fifth grade students, for a fee. After-care enrollment is separate from the Summer Academy and will begin in April. For more information, call the KCS Community Education Program at 304-766-0378 or visit kcscep.kana.k12.wv.us.
The Summer Academy course plans are as follows:
Elementary School Plan:
All pre-K through fifth grade students will receive enrichment and remediation instruction based on student need.
Students will participate in fun activities, physical activity and arts and crafts. Special guests and activities will be brought to Academy locations.
Students are encouraged to attend for fun educational experiences and opportunities, enrichment and remediation.
Elementary students will attend the school designated for their feeder area. Feeder areas and their Academy locations will be:
• Alban, Andrews Heights, Anne Bailey, Central, Lakewood, Weimer: Alban Elementary School
• Bridgeview, Dunbar Intermediate, Dunbar Primary, Montrose, Richmond: Bridgeview Elementary School
• Flinn, Sissonville: Flinn Elementary School
• Chamberlain, Edgewood, Grandview, Kanawha City, Mary C. Snow West Side, Piedmont, Ruffner, Shoals: Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary
• Belle, Cedar Grove, Chesapeake, Malden, Marmet, Mary Ingles, Midland Trail, Pratt, Sharon Dawes: Midland Trail Elementary School
• Clendenin, Elk Elementary Center, Pinch: Pinch Elementary School
• Cross Lanes, Nitro, Point Harmony: Point Harmony Elementary School
• Alum Creek, Holz, Kenna, Overbrook, Ruthlawn, Weberwood: Weberwood Elementary.
Middle School Plan:
All students will receive enrichment and remediation instruction in the core areas of math, English, science, and social studies.
Students will take part in career exploration activities, physical activity and STEM exploration. Special guests and activities will be brought to Academy locations.
Middle school feeder schools and their Summer Academy locations are:
• DuPont, East Bank, Elkview, Horace Mann, John Adams: Carver Career and Technical Center, Malden
• Andrew Jackson, Dunbar, Hayes, McKinley, Sissonville, South Charleston, West Side: Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar.
High School Summer Academy:
High school programming will include an in-person or online credit recovery option for $75 per half-credit. High school students should work with their local high schools for the best option for credits and for payment options. High school students should request for more information from their school.
PreK-12 Extended School Year (ESY) Plan for Special Education, Elk Elementary Center:
Instruction will be designed specifically around each student’s critical skill goals per their IEP.
Students will participate in physical activities, crafts, games, and social-emotional learning activities throughout the day.
Students will also receive any related services per their IEP (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech-Language Services, Visually-Impaired Services, Hearing-Impaired Services).
A board-certified behavior analyst will assist in implementing behavior support to students.
Students who require Assistive Alternative Communication devices will have a speech language pathologist to support the integration of their communication needs in a new environment.
An assistive technology specialist will be available to support all students with integration of technology to access curriculum and classroom activities.
Application forms should be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at forms.gle/cGU1AfZiH1qVMhoS6. Applications received after the deadline will be placed on a waitlist and honored if space becomes available.
For more information about Summer Academy, go to kcs.kana.k12.wv.us.