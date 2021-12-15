The Alban Arts Academy is accepting applications for its spring 2022 semester of performance art-themed classes which will begin on Jan. 17.
Adam Bryan will lead the Acting First Through Fifth Grade classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Students will explore theater basics such as voice, character, memorization and confidence. They will hone their skills through acting exercises and take part in the Spring Semester Showcase in April. Those enrolled are required to be able to read.
On Thursdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Bryan will lead the Acting 1.5 classes. These classes are designed for students who have taken two or more semesters of the Acting First Through Fifth Grade sessions. Classes will focus on character development, voice, partner work, controlled play on stage and other disciplines.
Mariah Plante will conduct the Acting Sixth Through Eighth Grade classes from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays. Plante’s class for sixth through eighth grade students will explore the fundamentals of acting through monologues and scene study. Students will build an actor’s “tool kit” of vocabulary and skills used in professional theater during the semester. One of the classes will be devoted to a stagecraft lesson, in which the students will be introduced to theater safety rules and learn foundational production skills.
An Acting for Ninth Grade Through Adult class will be held on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., led by Joe Wallace. Open to novice and experienced actors, Wallace’s class will address a variety of aspects, including script analysis, character work and the Method approach to acting.
Plante will teach an invitation-only Advanced Acting class at the Arts Academy from 8 until 9 p.m. Mondays. Through monologues and scene studies, more experienced acting students will deepen their understanding of script analysis, characterization, voice and movement. They will also be expected to work outside the classroom to block scenes and memorize lines, to be presented to their classmates.
From 8 until 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Marlette Carter will lead a Classical Acting, Fifth Grade Through Adult class at the Arts Academy. The class will focus on the performance and understanding of Classical Theater (pre-1800).
Also from 8 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wallace will teach a Directing, Seventh Grade to Adult class. The curriculum will include lessons on play selection, casting, developing a stage look. A rudimentary knowledge of theater terminology and stagecraft is helpful but not required to participate in the Directing class.
Jeff Bukovinsky will lead an Improv for Second Through Sixth Grade class from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Class members will play a variety of games geared to enhance their improvisation skills and think quickly on their feet during scene work.
On Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bukovinsky will instruct the Improv for Seventh Through 12th Grade classes as well for older students.
Jan Johnson will teach a Pre-Acting, Pre-K-Kindergarten class from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. In these classes, youngsters will use their imaginations and creative play to develop a greater understanding of storytelling, acting and improvisation.
A Stage Combat Fifth Through Eighth Grade course will be offered from 8 until 9 p.m. Thursdays. Bryan will teach enrollees basic, hand-to-hand stage combat skills. Students will also learn how to choreograph and stage their own fight scenes.
Carter will instruct a Stage Craft, Sixth Through Adult class on Tuesdays from 6:45 until 7:45 p.m. Students will learn to use hand and power tools in set construction, as well as taking part in set painting, prop making and sound and lighting design.
Carter will also conduct a Stage Makeup, Fifth Grade Through Adult Course, in which students will learn how to safely and effectively apply stage makeup to themselves and others. The class will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Tech Week for all performance classes will be held April 3 through April 9. Final presentations will take place in the Spring 2022 Showcase, scheduled for April 6 through April 9.
All classes will be held at the Alban Arts Academy building, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
The cost per 12-week course is $225; some of the courses, such as the Stage Makeup program, have additional supply fees. A $25 early bird discount will be offered for registrations made before Jan. 15. A 10% discount will also be available for families registering for two or more classes within the same household.
Scholarships are available. Scholarship forms are available on the Alban Arts Center website. They must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 14 for consideration.
Online registration forms, complete course descriptions and more information are posted at www.albanartscenter.com. Information is also available on the Alban Arts Center’s Facebook page, by calling 304-721-8896 or by emailing albanarts@gmail.com.