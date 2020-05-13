Eric Douglas: 2020: A different sort of graduation

For the last few years, I’ve taken this week to offer my version of a commencement speech. This year is a whole lot different, though.
The reasons are obvious. We can’t get together without fear of spreading the disease. No one wants to invite Gramma to their high school or college graduation and have her get sick.
I feel for students missing their graduations. I know some will be delayed or they will be online or in a drive-up fashion. Of course, none of those options are quite as good, but these are the times we live in.
In a few years (like 10), it’ll be a great story. And definitely one to tell their kids stories about in 15. Of course, there will be embellishments …
My youngest daughter, Jamison, is in the high school Class of 2020. Public school was anything but easy for her. She is on the autism spectrum and the noise and confusion of elementary and middle school overwhelmed her. There was a point I wasn’t sure she was ever going to graduate at all.
Fortunately, we found another option at the Lighthouse of Learning Academy. The change in Jami was profound. Today, she is a bright, young woman who loves to write stories and enjoys helping others. Last I heard (unless something has changed in the last week or two), she will graduate with honors and hundreds and hundreds of community service hours to her credit.
I couldn’t be prouder of her if I tried and I know she has a bright future ahead of her.
The thing is, I know Jami is just one success story out of many that were looking forward to graduation this year. Those young women and men deserve to be celebrated.
Things are just going to be different.
For Jami, and all the other graduates out there coming to grips with the new reality, I have one piece of advice. There will always be adversity and challenges. There will be curve balls. The path your life takes will be determined by how you respond to them.
Mike Tyson said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” The military version is “No plan survives contact with the enemy.”
The important thing is how you adapt to what comes your way -- what you do after you get punched in the mouth. I can look back on so many points in my personal life, and career, that were disappointments. Afterward, most turned into something better later. I just wasn’t supposed to take that job or whatever.
So, roll with it, adapt and keep striving for better.
Something I heard recently that stuck with me. It’s good advice for all of us right now. “God is much more evident in the storms than when things are easy.”