Eric Douglas: April Fools'? Just about every day

If you were caught off-guard by the story, as soon as you realized the date, you understood it was a joke.
Enter the 21st century and it seems like online publications are releasing stories that are patently false. Some don’t even bother with a kernel of truth, except that they are set in present day and star real people. Everything else about them is made up. And for some reason, maybe because it’s not on April 1, people believe it without a thought.
There are lots of different theories about the origin of April Fools’ Day. Most point to the Middle Ages – although a few suggest connections to the late 1300s from Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales.”
In general, though, most connect it to the switch from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar (the one we currently follow) in 1582. It actually took 300 years for the whole world to make that switch, but that’s a different discussion.
In the Julian Calendar, New Year’s Day was actually on March 25. Celebrations of the new year lasted a week, ending on April 1.
Remember I said it took a while for everyone to make the switch? Well, more cosmopolitan places made fun of the more rural places that hadn’t gotten the message yet, mocking them for celebrating the new year in April.
Or, that’s one theory. Like a lot of things that began 400+ years ago, a lot was never written down.
It’s always tempting to write an April Fools’ column, putting together something outlandish to see if anyone reacts.
Back in 2014, on April 1, NPR posted a story to their website with the title “Why Doesn’t America Read Anymore?” (npr.org/2014/04/01/297690717/why-doesnt-america-read-anymore). It wasn’t a real story, but a test. If you read the story, you were told to “like” it without commenting.
If you pull up the original post on Facebook, there are more than 2,000 comments. Of course, some of them were playing along with the gag, but many more were reacting to the “story.” They commented about all the reasons they thought people didn’t read anymore after only reading the headline. Proving the point of the test.
That was six years ago. I don’t think we’ve gotten any smarter. And that’s a dangerous place to be.
It really takes the fun out of April Fools’ Day.