Today is the first full day of fall. The actual equinox was yesterday morning. That meant the sun was directly over the equator and the amount of daylight and night was exactly the same.
We will continue to lose daylight hours until the Winter Solstice just before Christmas.
There are ancient traditions around the fall, but not as many as for spring or winter. It is known as the time of the second harvest, and that means laying in the last of the crops to make it through the long winter.
Here in West Virginia, that used to mean canning vegetables and stocking the cellar, but very few people do that anymore. I have heard that some people are trying to pick up canning again, though. Like toilet paper and meat, that has caused shortages of canning jars and lids and issues with busted jars and rookie mistakes.
If you have a case of old canning jars (and lids) in your garage you aren’t using, now is the time to sell them.
More modern traditions around the fall usually include football, hoodies and sweaters, and pumpkin spice … well, everything. Football is, of course, problematic right now and uncertain. I guess you can still get your fall latte, though -- as long as you wear a mask.
This time last year, we were in the midst of numerous 90-degree days and the driest September on record in Charleston. That heat and drought stretched into October.
This year, it is dry, but not nearly as hot; almost unseasonably cool with below average temperatures.
Does this mean a particularly harsh winter is on the way? Or another mild one like last year? I just read that our changing global climate is causing earlier frosts, but later first snows, if that helps make any sense of it.
The thing I am least looking forward to is what I am sure is the reason we call it fall in the first place. The falling of the leaves. It may bring romantic images for some, but it is just something else for me to mulch up.
I did recently get a new blade for my lawn mower that is specially designed to mulch things up better. I am at least looking forward to seeing how that works with a big pile of leaves. It should be fun for a little while, anyway.
It’s the little things, I guess, that help us get through the shorter days and cooler temperatures until things begin to lighten and warm up in March.