Eric Douglas: Be productive this Mother’s Day

My mother has been living with us for the last month or so.
She lives with my brother and sister-in-law, normally, but my sister-in-law is a nurse and they were afraid she was going to have to be working with coronavirus patients, so we decided it was best to get Mom out of harm’s way for a while.
Yes, this began just as my wife and I were quarantining and working from home. So, not only did we have to adjust to be around each other all day, but there was suddenly a third person in the house. Not gonna lie, there were a few awkward times as we all came up with a new routine.
But overall, I got a blessing leading up to Mother’s Day. It was the most time I’ve gotten to spend with my mom in nearly 30 years.
I also finally took the time to sit with my mom and record some of her stories. I didn’t do it as proactively as I should have, but we did get a couple hours of conversation on tape.
In the midst of this crisis and enforced isolation, a good friend of mine lost his mother. My heart goes out to him, as that’s difficult under normal circumstances, but this has to be doubly hard. His father is still alive and kicking, but they are worried about him, too.
A lot of people have been using Zoom/Skype/Facetime/Facebook Messenger to keep in touch with their families while they are in isolation.
Things are going to be opening up some over the next few weeks and we will be able to visit with family we haven’t seen face-to-face in two months. Still, a lot of us are going to be a bit reluctant to go around loved ones, especially if there is a chance we might be carrying the virus.
The next time you go online to have a chat with family, be a little more intentional about it. Ask some questions and listen to the answers. You can record on at least three of those video apps. (I’ve never used Facetime, but I assume you can record that one, too.)
If you need some help getting started with conducting an interview and asking questions, I recommend NPR’s StoryCorps free smartphone app. It can record audio conversations, but I think one of the most powerful tools is the section that guides you through interviewing. It comes with suggested questions and tips. Between that app and Zoom, you can spend your time at home saving your family history for future generations.
Don’t fret about what to give Mom for Mother’s Day this Sunday. The simple solution is time. And taking that time to listen. It’ll pay dividends for both of you.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there.