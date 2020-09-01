The concept of labor has changed this year. Many of us who are fortunate to be working are working from home. A lot of our friends and neighbors are still out of work.
And then there are those of us who never missed a day of work and didn’t get to stay home, either. It is important to remember that for this weekend’s Labor Day.
Today we think about jobs in terms of essential workers, and many people have questioned why it is that those jobs that are considered essential tend to be the ones we pay the least.
Labor Day itself is not just an excuse for a long weekend at the end of summer. It grew out of the labor movement in the early 20th century and became a national holiday after Congress wanted to appease the growing labor unions.
In recent years, labor unions have lost some of their influence and many workers have forgotten that legacy. And then came the pandemic.
Most of us suddenly realized that we had to have people working at the grocery store, maintaining the water systems and electrical grids, and picking up the garbage. And don’t forget the truck drivers who delivered goods to the stores and the delivery drivers who made it possible for us to stay safe at home and do all of our shopping online.
All of that was non-negotiable, regardless of the risks to going out in public. That list ignores the services provided by police, fire, and medical workers along with teachers and day care providers.
It has suddenly become clear to most of us that this country, and this world, would not exist for long without those people making minimum wage.
Most of us have missed professional sports. Personally, I was really disappointed by the loss of the Summer Olympics this year. And we didn’t have any of the summer’s blockbuster movies, either. But those things are relatively minor.
I mean, if the panic over potential loss of access to toilet paper is any bellwether, our society would crumble without those people most of us routinely ignore on a daily basis. All the while paying lavish attention to the millionaires and billionaires no one would miss at all.
So, for this Labor Day, think about the people without whose labor we wouldn’t be able to function. And say thanks. Give them a break for Labor Day this weekend.