Are you ready to celebrate a Happy New Year? It comes this weekend.
OK, I know you are now wondering if I have officially lost my mind. (Nope, happened years ago.) I hear you saying, out loud, “Idiot, New Year's doesn’t happen for two months.”
Two thousand years ago, the Celts celebrated their New Year's Day on Nov. 1, using it to mark the end of the summer harvest and the beginning of winter with the Samhain festival.
They believed the boundary between the living world and the afterlife was thinnest that day and the dead could come back to visit.
I’ve been to Mexico a half a dozen times in my career, but unfortunately, I’ve never been there for the Day of the Dead -- Dia de los Muertos. I think that festival is fascinating. It is a mixture of Aztec traditions and Catholicism brought by the Spanish conquistadors.
I just watched Disney’s film “Coco,” and it seems to be a really nice primer on the topic.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on All Saints Day and All Souls Day, or Nov. 1 and 2. It’s not a time for mourning or grieving, however. It is a time for celebrating the lives of those who have died. The costumes usually represent the skeletal forms of ancestors, dressed in the finest clothes, enjoying life.
Halloween itself is a contraction of All Hallows Eve which also signals the night before All Saints Day. It didn’t take on its current form in the United States until Scottish and Irish immigrants brought their traditions with them in the early part of the 20th century. They, too, thought the separation between the living and the dead was thinnest on that night.
Costumes appeared in the 1930s and trick-or-treating didn’t begin in the United States until the 1950s, although it has its origins in much older traditions in Great Britain as well.
Traditions change and evolve. Today, Halloween is more about giving out candy than anything else. Some people love to go to Haunted Houses or watch horror movies on TV. That’s fine, although as my wife will tell you it is not my thing. At all.
And, of course, today’s scary creatures tend to look more like politicians or the ultimate example of existential dread: student debt.
But it does seem to me that we are missing something by losing that connection to celebrating our ancestors.
Maybe once COVID is over, and traveling isn’t such a chore, I’ll make plans to visit friends in Mexico and take in the Dia de los Muertos in person.