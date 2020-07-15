Eric Douglas: Contribute to science from home this summer

If you’re like me, you’re probably over the idea of doing much of anything “virtually.”
I mean, it was sort of cool when the quarantine began that musicians were playing concerts from their homes. Having Sir Patrick Stewart read a series of Shakespearean sonnets on his Facebook page was remarkable.
But, summer is here and the idea of sitting at my computer in the evenings, after my work is done, is not high on my list. I don’t care who is performing.
I realize that’s tough for all the events that are trying to make the best of a tough situation by still putting on some sort of activity even though they can’t get people together. I’m sure some people are loyal enough to watch, but I just can’t do it. Maybe in late September.
That said, I have run across some really cool citizen scientist activities that do fit the bill for summer activities.
A couple years ago, I wrote about lightning bugs and the problems they were having with habitat loss and pesticides. They just aren’t as common as they used to be.
Now, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking people to report lightning bug sightings on their web site. You can find it at wvdnr.gov/fireflies. Side note: I have no idea why they used the term "fireflies." Everyone knows they are lightning bugs.
They are also asking for your help spotting Eastern Box Turtles. They do note that if you can take a photo of the turtle, that is helpful, too. You can find that map at tinyurl.com/wvboxturtle.
If you see a turtle crossing the road, move it on over to safety if you can. You shouldn’t relocate it somewhere else like taking it to a farm, though. That is actually illegal and can spread disease.
Both of these requests came out in the spring, but they are still taking information.
And if you want to do something on a grander scale this summer, while you are doing your best to beat the heat, NASA has a game out where you can help identify coral types on coral reefs.
The game is called NeMO-Net. Your actions help the Pleiades supercomputer learn to identify coral in the ocean so it can do a better job on its own. It’s only available in the Apple App store at the moment, but they say there is an Android release coming soon. I checked this morning and didn’t see it there, yet.
So, while you are out and about hiking in the woods, or relaxing in the evening after the sun has gone down and the heat has dissipated some, there are things you can do to have some fun and be productive at the same time.