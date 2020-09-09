From time to time you will hear people talk about COVID-19 and imply that it is no big deal since most people recover.
For the moment, we’ll set aside the more than 180,000 people who have died because of the coronavirus.
Let’s just talk about the people who get sick, are hospitalized and then return home. We can even set aside the fact that some of those who “recover” may never fully recover. We just don’t know the long-term prognosis.
It is very true that many people who get sick are asymptomatic or have milder symptoms and can recover at home. COVID-19 is much like the flu in that regard.
There is also great variability in the people who are hospitalized. Some spend a day or two and then get better, while others spend a month or more in the ICU. I saw a national news story about a woman who spent 162 days in the hospital. That wasn’t local, but still amazing to be there almost six months.
For a story I reported for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Hospital Association sent me numbers on insurance charges related to the coronavirus. The only numbers they had were for the month of April. The average charges for all hospitalized patients was slightly more than $64,000 per patient.
On the day I wrote this, there were 141 West Virginians in the hospital for COVID-19, with 45 of them in the ICU. It’ll be a few months before we know how long each of them was actually hospitalized.
According to those April figures, there were 94 cases that month for a total of more than $6 million in hospital bills. If everything stayed the same from April to August, that is more than $30 million in hospital charges. And we know things have gotten worse, not stayed the same.
Ultimately, who do you think is going to pay for this additional $30 million and counting in medical expenses? (It’s probably double that, but I’m being conservative.) The insurance companies? They will take the first hit, of course. And then they will raise our rates and pass those expenses on to everyone.
So, the next time you hear someone say it is all a hoax, or it is no big deal because people get better, point out that they will be paying for that hoax out of their own pockets. The best thing we can all do is take it seriously and wipe it out before it costs us all a lot more money.
Wear your mask.