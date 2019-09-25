Eric Douglas: Don't deny the possibility of heart disease

This weekend is my fourth Heart Walk as a survivor.
I’m proud of that, although ultimately, I would prefer to not have had heart disease in the first place.
It was about this time four years ago that I started feeling what I “knew” was indigestion. I self-medicated with all sorts of antacids before finally consulting a doctor.
Even then, I didn’t immediately have my heart checked. I put it off and put it off.
The irony is, in a previous career, I wrote books about CPR and first aid and used to teach people to be CPR instructors. I have written the signs and symptoms of heart attack and sudden cardiac more times than I care to think about.
That’s where I was, right up until I couldn’t deny it any longer. Suddenly I was in the hospital facing a surgery I had never even considered.
Eight months later, I jogged my first Charleston Heart Walk. I haven’t missed one since.
Heart disease is still the number one killer of men in America and in the top five for women. I recently saw a news report that West Virginia is in the top five states with the highest death rates.
Obviously, no one gets out alive, but this means we have one of the highest percentage of deaths for middle-aged adults. Our middle-aged men are twice as likely to die as men of the same age in the five states with the lowest death rates.
One of the goals of the American Heart Association is to stamp out heart disease. That’s why I participate in the annual Heart Walk. For me, it’s important to talk about my situation so others can learn from it. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through and I don’t want anyone else’s family to have to experience what mine did.
The only way to do that is to fund research, fund education programs and encourage people to make changes to their lifestyles – that means diet and exercise.
So, come out and join me Saturday morning for the West Virginia Heart Walk. It’s a fundraiser, so give if you can.
But just as importantly, use it as an opportunity to begin exercising if you aren’t already. Let’s lower that death rate and get West Virginia in the lower five, instead of the top five.
See you on the Boulevard!
Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
Time: Check-in at 8:45 a.m., walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
Location: State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston.