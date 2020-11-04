I’m so glad we’re past the most stressful time of the year and can just cruise for a while. You know, there’s nothing stressful in the last two months of the year.
Where is that sarcasm font?
In a normal year, November and December can be hard. And 2020 is anything but normal.
I will be the first to say it. I’ve been struggling a bit lately.
It will come as a surprise to no one who has met me, but I am an extrovert. I enjoy meeting and talking to people. I’ve never been the “life of the party" type person, but I do enjoy being around others.
So, this has been tough. I’ve missed hugging my daughters, spending time with my parents, and hanging out with friends.
Even if you really don’t like meeting strangers, the forced isolation can be difficult. On top of that, there are worries over infection, the election, businesses struggling, and people out of work.
And then comes colder weather and less daylight.
Now we are approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas with the additional worries about being around family and the possibility of getting family members sick without knowing it. And questions of whether we should even get together in the first place.
I don’t know that anyone is tracking it, or has released the information, but I am sure rates of depression are on the rise.
I found one study of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that analyzed the depression rates in each state from 2014 to 2018. It was based on number of people who have reported being diagnosed with some form of depression.
Nationwide, more than 17 million people have some form of diagnosed depression. West Virginia had the second highest rate of depression over that period. And that was before the pandemic broke out.
The important thing to remember is we are all struggling in our own ways. Most people won’t show it or admit it, but it is real. You’re not the only one.
In my case, I felt a lot of the pressure I was feeling lighten when I finally told my wife that I was struggling. That simple admission took a weight off my shoulders.
I’ve seen so many people “joke” on Facebook about their alcohol consumption going up dramatically during the pandemic. That’s not unexpected, but it is problematic.
If you are struggling with loneliness, stress or depression, or with some sort of substance abuse disorder, there is help. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources runs an online resource called Help4 WV (www.help4wv.com) that serves as a clearing house of mental health resources. There is also a chat feature where you reach out to another person directly and ask for help.
Don’t suffer in silence.